EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

McGarvey Jerome Spencer Jr., Martinsville, on April 17: Sentenced to six years with five years and 10 months suspended and $1,048 in costs for possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm while possessing cocaine.

Stacey Leon Moss, Martinsville, on April 18: Sentenced to 10 years with 9 years and 11 months suspended and $1,565 restitution and costs for 2 counts of distribution of cocaine.

Richard Lee Bates, Ridgeway, on April 19: Sentenced to 11 years with 7 years and 6 months suspended and $3,298.56 in costs for involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

Michael Anthony Granderson, Ridgeway, on April 19: Sentenced to 5 years suspended and $793 in restitution and costs for distribution of an imitation controlled substance.

Courtney Deshea Hairston, Martinsville, on April 19: Sentenced to 3 years with 2 years and 9 months suspended and $488 in costs for making a false statement to a firearm dealer.

Fredrick Deon Walker, Axton, on April 19: Sentenced to 15 years with 14 years and 3 months suspended and $2,585 in restitution and costs for 3 counts of distribution of cocaine.

Willie Deonte Pritchett, Martinsville, on April 20: Sentenced to 30 days suspended, license restricted for 12 months to use to and from work, $711 in fines and costs for driving under the influence—1st offense.

Derrick Dwayne Ratcliff, Bassett, on April 20: Sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended and $1,738 in restitution and costs for grand larceny of a motor vehicle.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrests

Anthony Devonn Kirby, 43, on April 18: Probation violation, breaking and entering.

Amy Louise Grant, 36, on April 18: Contempt of court.

Bobby Wayne Utt Jr., on April 18: Violation of protective order.

Timothy Lee Smith, 34, on April 18: Contempt of court.

Shantel Marie Hairston, 28, on April 20: Reckless care for a child.

Quentin Xavier Grant, 27, on April 20: Probation violation, distribution of drugs.

Alyssia Tyrell Taylor, 32, on April 20: Resisting arrest, probation violation.

Daniel Lawrence Mitchell, 44, on April 20: Simple assault, strangulation.

Justin Demarcus Menefee, 34, on April 20: Probation violation.

Glenn Roland Millner, 70, on April 20: Trespassing, drunk in public.

Richard Lee Bates, 39, on April 20: Simple assault, involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving.

Debora Ann Kverndal, 57, on April 20: Probation violation.

Ronald Wayne McGugan, 43, on April 20: Simple assault.

Chontae Lavaya Anton Finney, 43, on April 20: Probation violation.

Robin Selena Argueta, 38, on April 20: Contempt of court.

Frederick Deon Walker, 43, on April 20: Distribution of drugs.

Reginald Denod Brim, 51, on April 20: Distribution of drugs—third or subsequent offense.

Aubrey Benjamin Fuller Jr., 33, on April 20: Distribution of drugs.

Courtney Deshae Hairston, 39, on April 20: False statement on criminal history check form.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Garland Kendrick Hairston, Martinsville, on April 20: Sentenced to five years and 30 days suspended and $955 in fines and costs for driving while under the influence—1st offense, and failure to stop for an accident.

Glenda Jarrell Isley, Fieldale, on April 20: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and six months suspended and $1,293 in fines, restitution and costs for distribution of methamphetamine.

Tammy Lynn Nunnery, Fieldale, on April 20: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years and four months suspended and $635 in costs for possessing fentanyl and possessing methamphetamine.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Michael Allen Newberger, on April 10: Driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense; on April 12: Driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.

Anthony Silva Johnston, on April 10: Grand larceny.

Amber Shea Cochran, on April 10: Driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.

Jaelen William Stephenson, on April 11: Two counts of probation violation, petit larceny.

Steve Carroll Paschal, on April 11: Shoplifting, possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jose Alejandro DeLeon Panadas, on April 12: Assault and battery of a family member.

Stanley Lavonte Turner, on April 12: Four counts of distribution of drugs.

April Turnbell, on April 12: Failure to appear.

Michael Javier Evans, on April 13: Failure to appear.

Jasmine Danielle Hairston, on April 13: Drive while license revoked, disregard law enforcement command.

Cleophus Verdell O’Neil Jr., on April 14: Two counts of failure to appear, two counts of contempt of courts, probation violation, grand larceny of an automobile.

Clifford Leon Penn, on April 14: Intoxication in public.

Daniel Ray Pack, on April 14: Trespassing, malicious wounding.

Maria Isabel Amaya Chavez, on April 15: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Tyler Benjamin Dehart, on April 16: Driving while under the influence of drugs—1st offense.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Coty Blevins, Stuart, on April 19: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $1,151.50 in costs for an amended charge of attempted assault and batter of a family member. Charges of destruction of property with intent and assault and battery of a family member were dismissed.

Corey Keith Smith, Westfield, North Carolina, on April 20: Sentenced to three years suspended and $560 costs for possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Jeffrey Jennings Guilliams, Stuart, on April 20: Sentenced to eight years with seven years and four months suspended for petit larceny—3rd conviction, and break and enter.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Christine Sarah Barnette, 42, Patrick County Jail, on April 14: Felony elude, reckless driving, hit and run.

Randall Kelly Chaney, 54, Bassett, on April 15: Driving while under the influence—1st offense.

Christopher Dewayne Simmons, 28, Stuart, on April 15: Two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.

Crystal Kathleen Luckado, 33, Patrick County Jail, on April 16: Assault and batter on a law enforcement officer.

Laura Nicole Collins, 38, Stuart, on April 16: Possession of schedule II drugs.

William David Fain, 33, Chesapeake State Prison, on April 18: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Andrew Dean Shelton, 54, Stuart, on April 18: Public intoxication.

Tiffany Romont Alfred, 34, Fancy Gap, on April 18: Failure to comply with court order, failure to appear.

Tyler Benjamin Dehart, 25, Bassett, on April 19: Probation violation.

Susan Michelle Smith, 44, Martinsburg, West Virginia, on April 19: Six counts of the larceny of catalytic converters, two counts of conspiracy to commit larceny of catalytic converters.

Wayne Benjamin Taylor, 72, of Patrick Springs, on April 19: Probation violation.

Roger Lundy Fox Jr., 51, Claudville, on April 20: Larceny of stolen goods.

Dale Anthony Helms, 26, Bassett, on April 21: Felony probation violation.