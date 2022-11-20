Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Jennifer Bowers Martin, 46, on Nov. 14: Contempt of court.

Triston O’Bryan Dodson, 24, on Nov. 14: Trespassing, resisting arrest, shoplifting.

Rodney Gene Smith, 47, on Nov. 14: Drunk in public.

Roberto Gomez Telles, 28, on Nov. 14: Trespassing.

Eric Justin Hodges, 32, on Nov. 14: Resisting arrest.

James Walter Bousman, 36, on Nov. 14: Vandalism.

Israel Lee Martin, 37, on Nov. 14: Grand larceny.

Bronson Lee Starkey, 40, on Nov. 16: Failure to appear.

William S. Peake, 53, on Nov. 16: Contempt of court.

Olaf Ryan Hurd, 45, on Nov. 16: Contempt of court.

Benjamin Chase Bullins, 23, on Nov. 16: Arson of personal property, manufacturer or possession of a firebomb.

Dwayne Juan McNeil, 26, on Nov. 17: Simple assault.

Susan Helms Martin, 56, on Nov. 17: Larceny, breaking and entering.

Erica Marie Prillaman, 32, on Nov. 17: Probation violation.

Terry Lee Massey, 55, on Nov. 17: Contempt of court.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Johnny Lamont Venable III, Martinsville, on Nov. 14: Three charges of distribution of cocaine third or subsequent offense were dismissed.

Travis Vincent Matthews, Collinsville, on Nov. 17: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years suspended on two counts of possessing fentanyl.

Barry Paul Mullins, Willis, on Nov. 17: Sentenced to 10 years with seven years and six months suspended for attempted robbery and elude/disregard police.

Daniel Carmen Salinas, Martinsville, on Nov. 17: Sentenced to five years with three years and four months suspended and $710 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.

Bridget Ann Williams, Bassett, on Nov. 17: Sentenced to three years suspended and $625 in costs for possession of methamphetamine.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Walter Eric Mitchell, on Nov. 7: Fugitive.

Glenn Roland Millner, on Nov. 8: Intoxication in public.

David Lamont Hairston, on Nov. 10: Three counts of distribution of drugs.

Justin Matthew Shrader, on Nov. 10: Distribution of schedule III drugs.

Byron Jerom Hairston, on Nov. 10: Three counts of manufacturing drugs, manufacture/distribute imitation drugs.

Amanda Shanese Peatross, on Nov. 10: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Cynthia Diane Draper, on Nov. 10: Fail to drive on right side of road, DWI drugs first offense, possession of schedule I/II drugs, refusal of blood or breath test.

Garland Kendrick Hairston, on Nov. 10: DWI first offense, hit and run of attended property.

Carlos Orlando Preston, on Nov. 10: Five counts of manufacturing drugs.

Clifford Leon Penn, on Nov. 10: Intoxication in public.

Chastiana Zavierra Smith, on Nov. 10: Distribution of drugs.

Joey Allen White, on Nov. 11: Trespass.

Willie James Walker, on Nov. 11: Fail to appear.

Glenn Roland Millner, on Nov. 12: Intoxication in public.

Gary William Carr, on Nov. 13: Intoxication in public.

Bryan Emmitt Lorenzino, on Nov. 13: Four counts of probation violations.

Ryan Gregory Penn, on Nov. 13: Violation of community-based probation.

Patrick County Circuit Court

William Daniel Fitzgerald, Stuart, on Nov. 14: Sentenced to five years with three years and six months suspended and $750 in costs to an amended charge of unlawful wounding (accessory before the fact).

Jerry Wayne Adkins, Stuart, on Nov. 16: A charge of assault and battery of a family member was dismissed.

Joshua Curtis Goodman, Martinsville, on Nov. 16: Sentenced to 20 years with 14 years suspended on two counts of production of child pornography. Two counts of production of child pornography were dismissed.

Vernon Leon Henry Charges, Stuart, on Nov. 16: Sentenced to five years and 13 days with five years suspended for two counts of probation violation, two counts of failure to appear, and distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Martha Rena Parrish, Stuart, on Nov. 16: A charge of possession of schedule I/II drugs was dismissed.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Brandi Delea Steele, 39, Patrick County Jail, on Nov. 10: Probation violation.

William Edwards Roberts, 42, Martinsville, on Nov. 10: Petit larceny, interfering with property rights of another.

Raymond Chiron Jax III, 46, Floyd, on Nov. 12: Two counts of grand larceny.

Andrew Benton Joyce, 36, Westfield, North Carolina, on Nov. 12: Disregard law enforcement, reckless driving.

Torrie Lester Watkins, 45, Spencer, on Nov. 12: Assault on a family member.

Travis William Nicholas, 50, Chickmauga, Georgia, on Nov. 12: Assault and battery.

Tommy Lee Daniels, 59, Stuart, on Nov. 15: Failure to obey a court order.

Daniel Ray Hedrick, 49, on Nov. 16: Probation violation.

David Howard Childress III, 28, Stuart, on Nov. 17: Three counts of abduction by force, stalking, abduction, rape of spouse by force, forcible rape.

Christopher Dewayne Simmons, 28, Patrick Springs, on Nov. 17: Disorderly conduct.

James Michael Terry, 36, address unavailable, on Nov. 17: Two counts of probation violation, obstruction of justice.

Coley Wesley Watkins, 32, Stoneville, on Nov. 18: False identity to law enforcement.