Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Daniel Anderson Davis, Ridgeway, on Nov. 4: Sentenced to 188 years with 176 years suspended for six counts of distribution of methamphetamines, drug-related obstruction of justice, three counts of failure to appear.

Elijah Isaiah Cooke, Ridgeway, on Nov. 9: Sentenced to two months of failure to appear.

Alexander Jamarr Brown, on Nov. 9: Sentenced to 10 years with seven years and six months suspended and $644.48 in restitution and costs for shoplifting greater than $1,000.

Misty Nicole Coleman, Bassett, on Nov. 9: Sentenced to 13 years with 11 years and 10 months suspended at $2,130.12 in restitution and costs for distribution of fentanyl, an amended charge of distribution of schedule I/II drugs by accommodation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Bobbi Jo Leghorn, Fieldale, on Nov. 9: Sentenced to five years with four years and five months suspended and $2,717.12 in costs for five counts of failure to appear.

Erika Lynn Parsons, Ridgeway, on Nov. 9: Sentenced to 25 years with 22 years and six months suspended for four counts of distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of fentanyl.

Danny Lee Utt, on Nov. 9: Sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended for an amended charge of grand larceny.

Roderick Lorenzo Walker, on Nov. 9: Sentenced to 20 years with 18 years and four months suspended for three counts of distribution of cocaine, attempting to distribute methamphetamine.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Draquonteous Finney, 32, on Nov. 7: Contempt of court.

Tracy Lynn Patterson, 56, on Nov. 7: Trespassing.

William White Chappell, 34, on Nov. 7: Stalking, trespassing and strangulation.

Jeremy David Spencer, 42, on Nov. 7: Contempt of court, possession of drugs.

Timothy Paul Drewery Sr., 32, on Nov. 7: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Jessica Lynn Reedy, 40, on Nov. 7: Forging public record, falsely identifying self.

Sheila Mae Farrish, 63, on Nov. 7: Child abuse and neglect.

Duane Michael Coe, 61, on Nov. 7: Drunk in public.

Jennifer Dayle Lemon, 38, on Nov. 7: Drunk in public.

Kimberly Dawn Rakes, 57, on Nov. 7: Contempt of court.

Anthony Craig Hairston, 68, on Nov. 7: Fail to appear, resisting arrest.

Samuel Dewey Franklin, 35, on Nov. 7: Nonsupport—Failure to comply with support.

Bo Travis Heckman, 42, on Nov. 7: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Andre Reynolds, Martinsville, on Nov. 7: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $645 in fines and costs for assault and battery of a family member. A charge of entering a house to commit assault and battery was dismissed.

Michael Wayne Upchurch, on Nov. 9: Sentenced to five days and $240 in fines and costs for failure to appear.

Damien Lee Prater, on Nov. 9: Charges of grand larceny, entering a structure to commit assault and battery, obtaining money by false pretense were dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Teven Degail Richardson, on Oct. 31: Two counts of property damage.

Amanda Lynn Wolfe, on Oct. 31: Contempt of court.

Jeremy Shaquan Chavis, on Oct. 31: Probation violation.

Bobby Dean Martin, On Nov. 1: Burglary at night, intoxication in public.

Donald Ray Tunstall, on Nov. 1: Contempt of court.

Jerome Allen Spencer, on Nov. 2: Assault.

Ashia Paris Sade Smith, on Nov. 2: DWI first offense.

Anthony Leon Hunt, on Nov. 2: Contempt of court.

Phillip Jacob Dunn, on Nov. 3: Probation violation.

David Chester Ramsey, on Nov. 3: Fail to appear.

Jamell Everette Moore, on Nov. 3: Fail to appear.

George Shannon Curry, on Nov. 3: Intoxication in public.

Christian Isiah Pinkney, on Nov. 3: Maliciously shoot, possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

April Dawn Conner, on Nov. 4: DWI first offense.

Chontae Lavaya Finney, on Nov. 5: DWI first offense.

Wydell Lee Lynch, on Nov. 5: DWI first offense.

Corenzo O’Brian Gamble, on Nov. 5: Intoxication in public.

Johnnie Omar Spencer, on Nov. 5: Disorderly conduct.

Traqwan Malik Hamlett, on Nov. 6: Intoxication in public.

Abigail Seals, on Nov. 6: Intoxication in public.

Floriza Lysbeth Reyes Cruz, on Nov. 6: DWI first offense.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Monica Dawson, 35, Hillsville, on Oct. 28: Failure to appear.

Lawrence Elgin Holt, 52, Stuart, on Oct. 29: Trespassing.

Vernon Leon Henry Charles III, 38, Stuart, on Oct. 31: Failure to appear, probation violation.

Lonnie Lee Howell, 47, Stuart, on Oct. 31: Stranguation, abduction.

Johnathan Eugene King, 32, Spencer, on Nov. 1: Failure to appear.

Austin Roger Leath, 35, Patrick Springs, on Nov. 2: Probation violation.

John Ernest Hale, 39, Patrick County Jail, on Nov. 2: Abduction.

Barry Watson Shough, 54, Patrick Springs, on Nov. 2: Failure to obey court order.

Justin Kent Hawks, 39, Cana, on Nov. 3: Probation violation.

Eric Michael Halsey, 36, Henry County Jail, on Nov. 3: Probation violation.

Jerry Marshall, 49, Stuart, on Nov. 3: Sexual battery.

Ronald Neal Sutphin, 58, Address unavailable, on Nov. 4: Probation violation.

Sherri Hazlewood, 54, Claudville, on Nov. 6: Break and enter with intent to commit unarmed assault and battery or larceny, intentional property damage.

Casey Marie Henderson, 35, Patrick Springs, on Nov. 7: Two counts of failure to appear, probation violation.

Seth Harmon Wade, 32, Stuart, on Nov. 7: Two counts of strangulation of another causing wounding or injury.

Amber Nicole McMillian, Cana, on Nov. 8: Failure to appear.

Crystal Gayle Bowman, 40, Cana, on Nov. 8: Probation violation.

David Clyde Fain, 50, Stuart, on Nov. 9: Failure to appear.

Randall Graham Harris Jr., 43, Collinsville, on Nov. 9: Failure to appear.

Christopher Allen Collier, 34, Henry County Jail, on Nov. 9: Probation violation.