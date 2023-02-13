EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Bobby Ronell Helms, Fieldale, on Feb. 7: Found not guilty by a jury on two counts of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy.

Misty Dawn Rigler, Collinsville, on Feb. 8: Sentenced to five years with four years and 11 months suspended and $988 in costs for two counts of failure to appear and petit larceny. A charge of breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny was dismissed.

Frederick Leon Davis, Martinsville, on Feb. 9: Sentenced to 12 months in jail with nine months suspended and $1,074.50 in fines, restitution and costs for shoplifting.

Grogorio Corona Valderama, on Feb. 9: Sentenced to 20 years with 15 years suspended and $4,738 in fines, restitution and costs for distribution of methamphetamine.

Sirius Davis, on Feb. 9: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $898 in costs for an amended charges of threat of robbery and robbery by threat or intimidation. A charge of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony was dismissed.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Tyler Stokes, 25, on Feb. 7: Drunk in public.

Christopher Neil Dotson, 33, on Feb. 7: Resisting arrest, failure to appear.

Lucas John Donley, 36, on Feb. 7: Disregard police command, indecent liberties with child, forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual battery.

Justin Michael Cumpston, 33, on Feb. 7: Probation violation.

Anthony Dion Pryor, 33, on Feb. 7: Probation violation.

Ashlie Cordais Ostrander, 34, on Feb. 7: Failure to comply with support.

Michael Lee Ratcliff, 30, on Feb. 7: Probation violation.

Gregory Sanders Penn, 48, on Feb. 8: Contempt of court.

Erik Stanley Palmer, 35, on Feb. 8: Probation violation.

Bobby Wayne Utt Jr., 50, on Feb. 10: Simple assault.

Rade Abdel Madi, 40, on Feb. 10: Indecent liberties with a child, abuse of a child.

Phillip Martinez Finney, 56, on Feb. 10: Simple assault.

Mallory Christine Ballance, 27, on Feb. 10: Grand larceny, possession of drugs, possession or distribution of needles and capsules.

Tyler James Leon Smith, 19, on Feb. 10: Drunk in public.

Billy Joe Plaster, 44, on Feb. 10: Contempt of court.

Timothy Lee Craig, 32, on Feb. 10: Failure to appear.

Stephen Abram Durham, 33, on Feb. 10: Probation violation.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Jonathan Paul Cumbee, Martinsville, on Feb. 6: Sentenced to five years and six months suspended and $931.50 in costs for possession of fentanyl and tramadol. Charges of possession of heroin and methamphetamine were dismissed.

Alison Gray Howell, Ridgeway, on Feb. 10: Charges of possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, distribution of tramadol, distribution of alprazolam were dismissed. Charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of acetyl fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute were taken under advisement.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Chontae Lavaya Finney, on Jan. 30: DWI - 1st offense.

Kevin Lee Harms, on Jan. 30: DWI - 1st offense.

Kathryn Elizabeth Braxton, on Jan. 31: Four counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Misty Lee Rogers, on Feb. 1: Assault and battery of a family member.

Amanda Sue Denny, on Feb. 1: Two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Dicey Annette Wolfe, on Feb. 1: Failure to appear, false identify self to law enforcement, two counts of probation violation.

David Kirkpatrick Major, on Feb. 2: Two counts of failure to appear.

Brittany Odberg, on Feb. 2: Two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Kathy Lee Tucker, on Feb. 2: Failure to appear, shoplifting, fleeing from law enforcement.

Angel Nicole Thompson, on Feb. 3: Probation violation.

Emily Ann Church, on Feb. 3: Six counts of probation violation, resisting arrest.

Kristina Rena Branham, on Feb. 4: Shoplifting.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Tyler Benjamin DeHart, Meadows of Dan, on Jan. 23: Sentenced to five years suspended on a charge of grand larceny (accessory before the fact). A charge of failure to appear was dismissed.

Dylan Tyler Moshier, Waverly, New York, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to 15 years suspended on three counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs. Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs and a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana was dismissed.

Ashley Nicole Wyatt, Collinsville, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to six months with five months suspended on a count of shoplifting less than $1,000.

Joshua David Sawyer, Mount Airy, North Carolina, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to 35 years with 25 suspended on charges of possession or transportation of a weapon by a violent felon, distributions of a schedule I/II drug, display a firearm while selling schedule I/II drugs, child endangerment. A charge of transporting schedule I/II drugs to Virginia was dismissed.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Danny Lee Hanson, 52, Stuart, on Feb. 3: Failure to appear.

Emily Ann Church, 27, Ridgeway, on Feb. 3: Probation violation.

Jordan Anthony Capps, 21, Spencer, on Feb. 5: Public intoxication.

Christopher Neil Dotson, 33, Stuart, on Feb. 6: Two counts of failure to appear, contempt of court, probation violation.

Dorian Evander Jones II, 51, New River Valley Regional Jail, on Feb. 6: Distribution of methamphetamine.

Richard Brown Dunford, 76, Ararat, on Feb. 6: Aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old.

Sabrina Walker Brooks, 35, on Feb. 6: Probation violation.

Jay Steven Harris, 52, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Feb. 6: Probation violation.

Tiffany Marie Spencer, 28, Cana, on Feb. 8: Failure to appear.

Ellis David Horton, 52, Mt. Airy, North Carolina, on Feb. 10: Two counts of probation violation.