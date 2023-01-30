Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Ti Wontay Zaetwon Cole, Martinsville, on Jan. 23: Sentenced to 12 years suspended and $3,652 in restitution and costs in connection with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, and amended charges of destruction of property and petit larceny. A charge of possession of burglary tools was dismissed.

Diana Princess Taylor, Martinsville, on Jan. 23: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 26 days suspended and $720 in fines and costs for an amended charge of assault and battery and drunk in public.

Sally Bet Thornhill, Ferrum, on Jan. 23: Sentenced to five years with four years and eight months suspended and $850 in fines and costs on a charge of eluding police.

Robert Lee Underwood, Bassett, on Jan. 23: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 25 days suspended and $641 in fines and costs on a charge of driving after forfeiture of license.

Strother Talbert Fulcher III, Collinsville, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to 19 years and nine months with 18 years and 11 months suspended and $1,352 in costs on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, an amended charge of petit larceny, three counts of probation violation.

Stacey Leon Moss, Martinsville, on Jan. 25: A charge of distribution of cocaine was dismissed.

Devon Alexander Pilson, Fieldale, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to 25 years suspended and $5,862.48 in restitution and costs for two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, elude police in excess of 20 mph over limit, no driver's license.

Darwin Joel Colindres-Mejia, Collinsville, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and six months suspended and $3,169 for fines and costs on charges of attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice, drunk in public, DUI - 1st offense, driving without a license, four counts of failure to appear. A charge of reckless driving was dismissed.

Rodney Jennings Lipscomb, Bassett, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years, 11 months and 24 days suspended and $1,383.30 for restitution and costs on a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and an amended charge of destroying property.

James Porter Marine Jr., Martinsville, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to eight years, nine months and 16 days suspended and $793 in costs on charges of eluding law enforcement in excess of 20 mph, probation violation.

Walter Elese Martin, Bassett, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to eight years with seven years and 11 months suspended and $2,125.12 in fines and costs for an amended charge of obstruction of justice and charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, brandish a firearm, burning during a ban.

Jerry Tyrone Preston, Martinsville, on Jan. 27: Charges of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old and indecent liberties with a child as a custodian were dismissed.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Shannon Leigh Odell, 45, on Jan. 23: Shoplifting.

Travis Dwayne Martin, 30, on Jan. 23: Obtaining money by false pretense.

Tonya Michelle Workman, 45, on Jan. 23: Possess concealed weapon by convicted felon, distribution or sale of drugs - 3rd or subsequent offense.

Jasmond Lashawn Hairston, 30, on Jan. 23: Contempt of court.

Walter Patrick Hynes, 34, on Jan. 23: Drunk in public.

Roberto Gomez Telles, 28, on Jan. 23: Drunk in public.

Daniel Michael Easter, 51, on Jan. 23: Larceny.

Jason Bradley Hammock, 44, on Jan. 23: Abusive, profane, threatening calls on phone.

Justina Dawn Spencer, 41, on Jan. 23: Simple assault.

Nicholas Daniel Staples, 40, on Jan. 23: Simple assault.

Alexander Deandre Finney, 32, on Jan. 23: Strangulation, simple assault, drunk in public, damage telephone line, contempt of court, coerce and intimidate by computer.

Vickie Lynn Bowers Martin, 58, on Jan. 23: False statements on criminal history.

Herman Lynwood Ashley, 70, on Jan. 23: Simple assault.

Janet Faye Mayhew, 27, on Jan. 23: Probation violation.

Ava Jade Simmons, 18, on Jan. 23: Drunk in public.

Darrell Wayne Martin, 51, on Jan. 23: Breaking and entering, grand larceny.

Bruce Thornton Pruitt, 50, on Jan. 24: Failure to comply with support.

Kevin Brian Brown II, 31, on Jan. 24: Possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, resisting arrest.

Jonathan Charles Craig, 40, on Jan. 24: Failure to comply with support.

Samuel Davis Ferguson, 51, on Jan. 24: Possession of drugs.

Christopher Justin Stegall, 31, on Jan. 24: Grand larceny.

Stephanie Barnes Zaher, 48, on Jan. 24: Probation violation.

William Beverly Hodges, 51, on Jan. 24: Resisting arrest.

Regina Hairston Carter, 67, on Jan. 24: Failure to appear.

Dermanine Chad Jordan, 39, on Jan. 24: Malicious wounding.

Penny Annette Hodges, 51, on Jan. 25: Contempt of court.

Diana Princess Taylor, 41, on Jan. 25: Simple assault.

Glenda Jarrell Isley, 50, on Jan. 25: Possession of drugs, possession or distribution of needles, capsules, etc.

Michael Louis Patrick 46, on Jan. 25: Trespassing.

Sheena Marie Sinsel, 38, on Jan. 27: Drunk in public, possession of drugs.

Henry Graden Conner, 82, on Jan. 27: Contempt of court.

Debra Meza-Joaquin, 63, on Jan. 27: Simple assault.

Quinten Andrail Hampton, 27, on Jan. 27: Simple assault.

Richard Lee Putman, 69, on Jan. 27: Drunk in public.

Michael Devon Penn, 47, on Jan. 27: Drunk in public.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Asonti O'Brian Hodge, Martinsville, on Jan. 23: A charge of cruelty to animals was dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office

Gregory James Sharp, on Jan. 17: Two counts of probation violation.

John Henry Brim, on Jan. 17: Cruelty to animals.

Jalen Davon Pritchett, on Jan. 17: Two counts of assault and battery of a family member, violation of a protective order, petit larceny.

Brian Walter Martin, on Jan. 18: Failure to appear.

Otheseus Delano Hairston, on Jan. 18: Two counts of assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, reckless handling of a firearm, shoot a firearm in a public place.

Quinten Andrail Hampton, on Jan. 18: Three counts of failure to appear.

Christy Michelle Ratcliff, on Jan. 18: Failure to appear, possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Jarriet Deonta Muse, on Jan. 18: Distribution or sell drugs for profit.

Michael Devon Penn, on Jan. 19: Intoxication in public.

Miranda Lou Blankenship, on Jan 20: DWI - 1st offense, reckless driving.

Deloris Jean Foddrell, on Jan. 20: Manufacture or distribute imitation drugs, manufacture drugs.

Sierra Rose Dickerson, on Jan. 20: Failure to appear.

Deasia Shi-Day Babb, on Jan. 20: Failure to appear.

Stacey Ann Reid, on Jan 21: DWI - 1st offense, failure to report an accident.

David Lamont Hairston, on Jan. 21: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Wanda Gayle Madison, on Jan. 22: Intoxication in public.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Tyler Benjamin DeHart, Meadows of Dan, on Jan. 23: Sentenced to five years suspended on a charge of grand larceny (accessory before the fact). A charge of failure to appear was dismissed.

Dylan Tyler Moshier, Waverly, New York, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to 15 years suspended on three counts of distribution of schedule I/II drugs. Two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs and a charge of possession with intent to distribute marijuana was dismissed.

Ashley Nicole Wyatt, Collinsville, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to six months with five months suspended on a count of shoplifting less than $1,000.

Joshua David Sawyer, Mount Airy, North Carolina, on Jan. 25: Sentenced to 35 years with 25 suspended on charges of possession or transportation of a weapon by a violent felon, distributions of a schedule I/II drug, display a firearm while selling schedule I/II drugs, child endangerment. A charge of transporting schedule I/II drugs to Virginia was dismissed.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office

Marshall Lee Felton, 20, of Martinsville, on Jan. 24: Finish unserved sentence.

Jessica Sutphin Smith, 40, of Madison, North Carolina, on Jan. 24: Failure to appear.

Wendy Jean Slaughter, 44, of Hillsville, on Jan. 25: DWI - 1st offense.

Jessica Marie Lynch, 34, of Eden, North Carolina, on Jan. 25: Two counts of probation violation.