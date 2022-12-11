Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville and Henry County, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Andrea Megan Smith, Collinsville, on Nov. 22: Assault and battery.

Michael Antonio Penn, Martinsville, on Nov. 24: Trespassing.

Michael Paul Murray, Bassett, on Nov. 24: Make or possess a weapon by an inmate, conspiracy to escape a correctional facility.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Jaquantis Daeshon Yellock, Martinsville, on Nov. 29: Sentenced to 12 months with 11 months suspended and $571 in fines and costs for assault and battery of a family member.

Billy Ray Manns Jr., Bassett, on Nov. 30: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended and $1,058 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of distribution of cocaine second offense.

Michael Antonio Earnest, Collinsville, on Dec. 2: Two charges of distribution of fentanyl were dismissed.

Jamell Everette Moore, Martinsville, on Dec. 2: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $542 in fines and costs for failure to appear.

Deonte Levon Witcher, Martinsville, on Dec. 2: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended and $1,130 in costs for two counts of distribution of cocaine. A third charge of distribution of cocaine was dismissed.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Buck Wilson Terry, on Nov. 21: Intoxication in public.

Marshall Lee Felton, on Nov. 22: Resisting arrest and intoxication in public.

Duana Lynn Patel, on Nov. 22: Contempt of court.

Charles Edward Foster, on Nov. 23: Violation of probation.

Roberto Gomez Telles, on Nov. 23: Three counts of violation of probation.

Rakeem Isiah Martin, on Nov. 23: Intoxication in public.

Shymell Dominique Trotter, on Nov. 23: Intoxication in public.

Christopher Aaron Johnson, on Nov. 24: Intoxication in public.

Kelsey Breann Shaffer, on Nov. 24: Failure to appear.

Gordan Donahue Martin, on Nov. 25: Intoxication in public.

Chayton Breeden Bancroft, on Nov. 25: DWI, purchase/possess alcohol under 21 years of age.

Asonti Obryan Hodge, on Nov. 25: Assault and battery of a family member.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Justin Leon Stowe, Stuart, on Nov. 30: Sentenced to six months suspended for an amended charge of reckless handling of a firearm. A charge of possession of schedule I/II drugs was dismissed.

Janice Dea Mabe, Stuart, on Dec. 1: A pretrial violation (contempt) involving bail was dismissed.

Patrick County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Ryan James Barnes, 34, Bassett, on Nov. 26: Assault on a family member.

Elvis Xavier Santiago Rivera, 26, Ararat, on Nov. 26: Fail to obey a court order.

Bradley Keith Cassell, 37, Patrick Springs, on Nov. 28: Probation violation.

Danny Lee Henson, 52, Stuart, on Nov. 28: Disregard law enforcement command.

Melissa Prater Rumley, 38, on Nov. 28: Obtain money by false pretense.

Damien Leon Charles, 18, Stuart, on Nov. 29: Failure to appear.

Mary Ann Turner, 54, address unavailable, on Nov. 29: Probation violation.

Tina Marie Teague, 53, Patrick County Jail, on Nov. 29: Probation violation.

Christos Sotirelis, 40, Stuart, on Nov. 30: Assault on a family member, strangulation, abduction, robbery.

Kasey Shane Blake, 33, Stuart, on Dec. 1: Disregard law enforcement command.

Rodger Hadyn Mitchell, 33, Bassett, on Dec. 1: Probation violation.

James Raymond Hall Jr., 59, Stuart, on Dec. 1: Failure to appear.