Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry County

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Dykarius Latavian Wells, Martinsville, on Aug. 24: Sentenced to five years suspended and $1,253 in fines, restitution and costs for and amended charge of distribute cocaine as accommodation.

Keith O'Brian Hairston Jr., Cascade, on Aug. 25: Sentenced to 16 years with 10 years and six months suspended and $39,132 in restitution and costs for malicious wounding and an amended charge of assault and battery.

Christopher Matthew King, Eden, N.C., on Aug. 25: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and 12 months suspension of operator's license for DUI first offense.

Ericka Michelle Martin, Martinsville, on Aug. 25: Sentenced to 12 months with six months suspended for shoplifting.

Courtney Dawn Robinette, Spencer, on Aug. 25: Sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended and $955 in restitution and costs for forgery.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Michael James Watts Jr., Martinsville, on Aug. 29: Sentenced to 5 years with 4 years and 9 months suspended for possess fentanyl. A charge of possess methamphetamine was dismissed.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Tyler Lee Rodgers, 23, on Aug. 24: Larceny, contempt of court.

Paul Travis Greer, 38, on Aug. 24: Contempt of court.

Tiffany Brooke Kennedy-Tuggle, 50, on Aug. 24: Probation violation.

Jason Clayton Wright, 45, on Aug. 25: Breaking and entering, grand larceny, vandalism.

Herbert Randolph Rigney, 49, on Aug. 25: Violation of protective order.

Hunter Nicole Akers, 27, on Aug. 29: Abusive, profane, threatening calls on phone.

Joshua Lee Mickles, 37, on Aug. 29: Possession of drugs, distribution of drugs.

Michael Brooks Martin, 39, on Aug. 29: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drugs.

Michael Richard Jenkins, 36, on Aug. 29: Probation violation.

Christopher Bryan Ayers, 34, on Aug. 29: Larceny.

Paul Leslie Potter, 49, on Aug. 29: Resisting arrest.

Cody Quay Mays, 37, on Aug. 29: Probation violation.

Jasoni Marniquis Hairston, 19, on Aug. 29: Trespass, brandish firearm.

James Michael Murray, 44, on Aug. 29: Grand larceny.

Brittany Michelle Morton, 35, on Aug. 29: Stalking in violation of protective order.

Terry Lee Massey, 55, on Aug. 29: Possession of drugs.

Brandon Leon Miller, 28, on Aug. 29: Drunk in public.

Marquis Devonta Eggleston, 32, on Aug. 29: Simple assault, vandalism.

Alisha Michelle Woods, 24, on Aug. 29: Contempt of court.

Michael Anthony Custer, 37, on Aug. 29: Drunk in public.

Douglas Lashon Penn, 35, on Aug. 29: Contempt of court.

Michael Travis Mize, 30, on Aug. 29: Strangulation.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Robert Dean Moyer, on Aug. 24: Assault and battery of a family member and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Rachel Leanor Handy, on Aug. 24: Two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery using a firearm, four counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Stephanie Lynn Carter, on Aug. 25: Fail to appear.

Philip David Cartwright, on Aug. 25: Assault.

Chasity Dawn-Spencer Craig, on Aug. 26: Probation violation.

Christopher Lee Bowers, on Aug. 27: Intoxication in public.

Deonte Vannia Roberts, on Aug. 28: Resist arrest, carry a concealed weapon, intoxication in public.

Kacey Taze Crump, on Aug. 28: Intoxication in public.

Earnest Louis Lindsay, on Aug. 28: Drive while license revoked, DWI second offense.

Justin Levi Brown, on Aug. 28: Intoxication in public.