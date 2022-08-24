Court and arrest reports for Martinsville and Henry County

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings and arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction and from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Will Mose Cook IV, Martinsville, on Aug. 18: Sentenced to 40 years with 24 years suspended for an amended charge of distribute cocaine first offense, two amended charges of distribute cocaine second offense, and distribute cocaine third offense.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Gregory Yuron Campbell, Axton, on Aug. 18: Sentenced to 11 years with nine years suspended and $1,932 in fines and costs for an amended charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, child abuse, and elude/disregard police.

Richard Thomas Fowler, Wilmington, N.C., on Aug. 18: Sentenced to five years with four years and 11 months suspended and $1,092.42 in costs for possess fentanyl.

Steven Ray Hylton, Bassett, on Aug. 18: Sentenced to 20 years with 16 years suspended and $3,425 in restitution and costs for enter house to commit assault and battery.

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Arrests

James Blair Draper, 51, on Aug. 18: Fail to appear.

Teresa Smart Milligan, 59, on Aug. 18: Shoplifting.

Felton Lewis Mayfield, 43, on Aug. 18: Shoplifting.

Eric Matthew Durham, 32, on Aug. 18: Contempt of court, unauthorized use.

Teshun Cortez Richardson, 29, on Aug. 18: Resisting arrest, contempt of court.

Artis Urian Williams, 31, on Aug. 18: Take indecent liberties with child.

Matthew Samuel Fitzgerald, 27, on Aug. 18: Vandalism, simple assault.

Robert Tighman Coles, 47, on Aug. 18: Forgery, obtaining money by false pretense.

Mack Lee Miller, 37, on Aug. 18: Drunk in public.

Timothy Dale Harris, 43, on Aug. 18: Strangulation, simple assault.

Christina Hailey, 41, on Aug. 18: Vandalism.

Mitchell Ray O’dell, 63, on Aug. 18: Grand larceny.

Travis Sinclair Carter, 37, on Aug. 18: Obtaining money by false pretense, identity fraud.

Sandra Kay Dishman, 26, on Aug. 18: Resisting arrest.

Rodney Jennings Lipscomb, 28, on Aug. 19: Simple assault.

Benjamin Marshall Riddle, 40, on Aug. 19: Impersonation of law enforcement officer.

Heather Marie Davis, 35, on Aug. 19: Distribution of drugs.

Derrick Leshawn Waller, 47, on Aug. 19: Distribution of drugs.

Michael Clay Richardson, 58, on Aug. 19: Drunk in public.

Jennifer Dawn Ford, 45, on Aug. 19: Fail to obey delinquent order.

Leslie Rose Upchurch, 34, on Aug. 19: Probation violation.

Paul Kurtis Alvez Jr., on Aug. 19: Failure to appear.

Justin Michael Cumpston, 33, on Aug. 22: Probation violation.

James Porter Marine, 40, on Aug. 22: Probation violation, resisting arrest, disregard police command.

Joshua Lee Marshall, 37, on Aug. 22: Drunk in public.

Jerry Robert Scruggs, 58, on Aug. 22: Unlawful filming, videotaping or photographing.

Brittany Dawn Martin, 26, on Aug. 22: Contempt of court.

Gerardo Anthony Alcebo, 37, on Aug. 22: Falsifying police report.

Michael Louis Patrick, 45, on Aug. 22: Probation violation, contempt of court.

Diamond Destiny Deskins, 21, on Aug. 22: Simple assault.

Robin Denise Hutchinson, 64, on Aug. 22: Contempt of court.

Debra Gail Gillie, 69, on Aug. 22: Drunk in public.

Courtney Arianna Joyce, 24, on Aug. 22: Simple assault.

Brian Thomas Hughes, 46, on Aug. 22: Simple assault, brandishing firearm, grand larceny, rape.

Martinsville Sheriff’s Office Arrests

Quincy Leon Penn, on Aug. 8: Possession of schedule I/II drugs.

Adam Wesley Elmahmoud, on Aug 8: Trespass.

Benjamin McCoy Gilbert, on Aug. 8: Two counts of manufacture drugs.

Nyzah Antonio Bradley, on Aug. 8: Distribution of marijuana.

Robert Nicholas Spina, on Aug. 9: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Daniel Joseph Murphy, on Aug. 9: Intoxication in public.

Lamar Casino Hannah, on Aug. 10: Intoxication in public.

Eugene Hairston, on Aug. 10: Fail to appear.

Byron Jerome Hairston, on Aug. 10: Violation of probation.

Delany Tomaz Ross, on Aug. 10: Intoxication in public.

April Ann Mosley, on Aug. 10: Probation violation.

Rodney Antwantino Joyce, on Aug. 10: Probation violation.

Courtney Shauntae Martin, on Aug. 11: Probation violation.

Richard William Blankenship, on Aug. 11: Intoxication in public.

Andre Pierre Beal, on Aug. 12: Four counts of probation violation.

Jordan Reese Thomas, on Aug. 12: Contempt of court.

Susan Ella Smithers, on Aug. 12: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Rodney Keith Hairston, on Aug. 12: Possess ammunition by a convicted felon, possess a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of manufacture drugs.

Brandon Ryan Horne, on Aug. 12: Probation violation.

Clifford Leon Penn, on Aug. 12: DWI, second offense.

Ryan Cecil Gurganious, on Aug. 12: Probation violation.

Jimmy Wayne Wilson, on Aug. 12: DWI, first offense.

Jonathon James Jarrell, on Aug. 13: Obstruct or resist arrest, flee from law, assault on law enforcement officer, intoxication in public.

Kenneth Jerome Hagwood, on Aug. 13: DWI, first offense.

Travis Hamblin, on Aug. 14: Intoxication in public.

Omega Diondre Porter, on Aug. 14: Carnal knowledge of a child 13-14 years old.

David Andrew Dalton, on Aug. 15: DWI first offense.

Susan Ella Smithers, on Aug. 15: Shoplifting.

Amanda Ann Bryan, on Aug. 16: Three counts of distribution of drugs.

William Robert Hairston, on Aug. 16: Seven counts of manufacture drugs.

David Michael Martin, on Aug. 16: Probation violation, failure to appear.

Autumn Brooke Marin, on Aug. 16: Obstruct or resist arrest.

Deonte Levon Witcher, on Aug. 17: Three counts of distribute drugs.

Kaitlyn Brianna Harris, on Aug. 17: Probation violation.

Asia Marie Hodge, on Aug. 18: Disorderly conduct.

Richard Thomas Fowler, on Aug. 18: Possess schedule I/II drugs.

Melissa Lynn Gravely, on Aug. 19: Fail to appear.

Justin Demarcus Menefee, on Aug. 19: Disregard law enforcement command.

Joseph Ott, on Aug. 20: Unauthorized use of animal.

Eyann Malik Martin, on Aug. 21: Breaking and enter an occupied house, intentionally destroy property, torture/maim a dog or cat.

Jeramine Leon Turner, on Aug. 21: Contempt of court.