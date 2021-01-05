Court is next option for plans to make Beaver Hills golf course property a solar farm

Lee Clark, the county's director of planning, zoning and inspection, advised Board of Zoning members against approving a special-use request that would allow the property to be transformed into a solar farm.

"I wouldn't be doing my job if I didn't, at the very least, give you my professional opinion ... and I can't say covering that property with solar panels for the next 40 years would be the highest and best use of that property," Clark said.

But Clark's reasoning had nothing to do with the golf course.

"Agreements, leases, anything of the sort, we don't have input in that - we don't have a dog in that hunt," Clark said. "Where I see the county does have the right and the responsibility to look at this from a land use perspective and in my opinion - this 120 acres of property is already zoned commercial, it's got 100 feet of frontage along Kings Mountain Road - easily the premier road in this part of the county."

Clark explained the section of code that board members were to defend and protect.

"Section 21-210, subtitle 3 of the zoning ordinance says you are not to impede the development of surrounding property," Clark said. "That would be the reason if I were making a legal argument - that this does not meet the criteria for a special use permit."