Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County
Circuit Court
- Terrence Hairston, Martinsville, on Jan. 7: Sentenced to four years suspended and $578 in costs for assault and battery of a family or household member; third or subsequent offense and destruction of property; less than $1,000.
- James Ralph Crum, Ridgeway, on Jan. 21: Sentenced to 11 years with nine years suspended and $1,393 in costs for grand larceny and enter property to interfere.
- Marvin Laron Webb, Martinsville, on Jan. 21: Sentenced to 15 years with 12 years and six months suspended and $3,975 for an amended charge of accommodating the distribution of a schedule II controlled substance and distribute cocaine.
- Walter Albert Williamson, Henry, on Jan. 21: Sentenced to 30 years with 28 years and two months suspended and $14,128 in restitution and costs to five amended charges of sell or provide for resale schedule I/II drugs and resale schedule I/II drugs.
- William Anthony Starkie, Martinsville, on Jan 24: Two charges of distribute cocaine were dismissed.
- Kevin Dale Campbell, Fieldale, on Jan. 26: Sentenced to 20 years with 14 years suspended and $2,180.20 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of distribution of cocaine; second offense.
- Tony Ray Chaney, Bassett, on Jan. 26: Sentenced to two years with one year and 10 months suspended and $770 in costs for point or brandish a firearm and an amended charge of enter house to commit assault and battery. A charge of disobey judgment was dismissed.
- Mark Adams Hairston, Collinsville, on Jan. 26: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $1,593 in costs for robbery with a deadly weapon.
Martinsville
Circuit Court
- Billy Gene Taylor Jr., Martinsville, on Jan. 12: Sentenced to 15 years with 14 years and 11 months suspended and $3,623 restitution and costs for enter structure to commit assault and battery and larceny; third conviction. Two counts of possession of burglary tools and two counts of conspiracy to burglary were dismissed.
- Alinzabeth Ann Fain, Martinsville, on Jan. 13: Sentenced to two years suspended and $625 costs for possess methamphetamine.
- Jeffery Dehan Hall, Martinsville, on Jan. 13: Sentenced to 15 years with 12 years suspended and $3,845.80 in costs for an amended charge of distribution of cocaine; first offense and distribution of cocaine; second offense.
- Ronald Tyrone Manns, Martinsville, on Jan. 13: Sentenced to six years with five years suspended and $1,028 in costs for abduct by force or intimidation and attempt to extort money.
- Sierra K. Moorefield, Bassett, on Jan 13: Sentenced to seven years suspended and $2,151,50 in costs for possess heroin, possess methamphetamine, possess psilocyn and possess marijuana; second offense.
- Tony Randall Looney, Martinsville, on Jan. 28: Sentenced to 20 years with 18 years and six months suspended and $1,155 in costs for two counts of distribute heroin. A charge of distribution of methamphetamine was dismissed.
- Elijah Moore Walker, Martinsville, on Jan. 27: Sentenced to 10 years with eight years and 11 months suspended and $1,930.30 in costs for an amended charge of distribution of cocaine; first offense. A charge of conspiracy to distribute cocaine; third offense was dismissed.
Patrick County
Circuit Court
- Ronald G. Gilley, Sandy Ridge, N.C., on Jan. 7: Sentenced to eight years with seven years and eight months suspended and $2,133.60 restitution and costs for three charges of shoplifting less than $1,000; third offense, and shoplifting less than $500; third offense.
- Nathan Eugene Bedsaul, Stuart, on Jan. 26: Sentenced to three years with one year and nine months suspended and $1,067.03 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of sexual battery and strangle causing wound or injury.
- William Daniel Jos Fitzgerald, on Jan. 26: Sentenced to three years with two years suspended and $4,814.88 in restitution and costs for unlawful wounding.
- Silas Samuel Crane Jr., Bassett, on Jan. 27: Sentenced to 25 years with 24 years and 11 months suspended and $3,415 in restitution and costs for five counts of distribute schedule I/II drugs.