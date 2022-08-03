Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Joseph Andrew Eggleston, Martinsville, on April 1: Sentenced to 20 years with 14 years suspended and $1,155 in costs for two amended charges of distribute methamphetamine; second offense. Charges of possess heroin and distribute methamphetamine; third offense, distribute cocaine; third offense were dismissed.

Leroy John Utter, Martinsville, on April 4: A charge of distribute imitation heroin was dismissed.

Will Moses Cooke IV, on April 5: Sentenced to 100 years with 95 years suspended and $3,850 in fines and costs for distribute cocaine; third offense, and four amended charges of distribute cocaine; first offense.

Gregorio Corona Valderrama, on April 5: Sentenced to 40 years with 35 years suspended and $1,738 in costs for distribute methamphetamine, distribute cocaine, and two amended charges of distribute methamphetamine.

Kasaun Rasheem Clark, on April 15: Sentenced to one year suspended and $361 in costs for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Jimmie L Bryson II, Martinsville, on April 15: Sentenced to 20 years with 12 years and 10 months suspended and $2,404 in costs for strangulation with injury and malicious wounding.

Danny Keith Jackson, Fort Loudon, Pa., on April 29: Sentenced to 100 years with 91 years and six months and $2,059.41 for sodomy by force and three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old. Charges of sodomy of a victim less than 13 years old, sodomy of a helpless victim by force and attempted forcible sodomy were dismissed.

Henry County Circuit Court

Michael Thomas Brown, Bassett, on April 14: Sentenced to 21 years with 19 years and six months suspended and $6,158 in fines and costs for carry concealed weapon by felon, possess methamphetamine, possess burglary tools, grand larceny, three charges of fail to appear.

Michael Eugene Cook, Fieldale, on April 20: Sentenced to six years and six months with five years, 10 months and 20 days suspended and $2,076 in fines and costs for DUI, threaten to bomb or burn, violate protective order; second offense.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Steven Ray Hylton, Bassett, on April 4: Sentenced to 15 years and 20 days with 14 years and eight months suspended and $1,267.75 in costs for two counts of fail to appear, enter structure to commit assault and battery, larceny; third conviction. A charge of maliciously shoot at a vehicle was dismissed.

John Wayne Biggs, Critz, on April 7: Sentenced to 46 years and 10 days with 36 years and 10 days suspended and $10,154 in fines, restitution and costs for fail to appear, two counts of an amended charge of distribute schedule I/II drugs, an amended charge of distribute schedule I/II drugs (principle 2nd), distribute methamphetamine, distribute marijuana. He was acquitted of possess ammunition by felon.

James Howell Trowbridge, Stuart, on April 25: Sentenced to 20 years and six months with 15 years and six months suspended and $7,854.64 in fines, restitution and costs for destroying fire protection system while prisoner, three counts of assault and battery, indecent exposure, maliciously shoot, four counts of destruction of property, point or brandish a firearm.