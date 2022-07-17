Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
- Leonardo Cortez Adkins, Martinsville, on Feb. 9: Sentenced to three years suspended and $665 in costs for assault and batter a family or household member, break and enter with intent to commit assault and battery, assault and battery.
- Archer Henry Wilson Jr., Martinsville, on Feb. 9: Sentenced to six months suspended and $465 in costs for an amended charge from assault and batter a firefighter to obstruction of justice.
- Bradley Eugene Hylton, Bassett, on Feb. 9: Sentenced to five years with four years and four months suspended and $818 in restitution and costs for distribute heroin.
- Vergie Danita Martin, Axton, on Feb. 9: Sentenced to five years with four years suspended and $1,960 in restitution and costs for distribution of methadone.
- James Brockman, Greensboro, N.C., on Feb. 9: Sentenced to five years suspended for possess methampetamine.
- Teresa Jane Spencer, Bassett, on Feb. 9: Sentenced to five years with four years and five months suspended and $783 in restitution and costs for distribute methamphetamine.
- Jose De Los Santos, Collinsville, on Feb. 10: Found not guilty of abduction, but sentenced to 90 days suspended and $368 in fines and costs for sexual battery.
- Jamil I’Keem Mays, Martinsville, on Feb. 11: Sentenced to 66 years with 41 years suspended and $2,485 in costs for attempted robbery, conspire to commit robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon.
- John Christopher Inge, Martinsville, on Feb. 22: Sentenced to six years with four years suspended and $1,393 in costs for possession of a firearm by a felon and brandish a firearm.
- Vershonda Tamika Lewis, Bassett, on Feb. 22: Sentenced to two years with one year and 10 months suspended and $752 in costs for endangering a child and assault.
- Ferlandos Edward Finney, Martinsville, on Feb. 22: Sentenced to 30 years with 21 years suspended and $8,035 in restitution and costs for three counts of distribute cocaine—third or subsequent offense.
- Christina Diane Robinson, Ridgeway, on Feb. 22: Sentenced to 11 years suspended for deliver drugs to an inmate, possess fentanyl and destruction of property.
- Roger Lee Witcher Jr., Martinsville, on Feb. 23: Charges of breaking and enter at night to commit assault and battery, robbery and assault and battery were dismissed.
- Christopher Ryan Doyle, Martinsville, on Feb. 23: Sentenced to 20 years with 19 years suspended and $2,435.93 in restitution and costs for unlawful wounding, petit larceny—third or subsequent offense, credit card theft and possess heroin. A charge of malicious wounding by mob was dismissed.
Martinsville Circuit Court
- Kathryn Elizabeth Braxton, Martinsville, on Feb. 1: Distribute methamphetamine dismissed; and on Feb. 17: Sentenced to 17 years with 16 years and five months suspended and $6,637 in fines and costs to two amended charge of possess methamphetamine, fail to appear, distribute methamphetamine
- Lloyd Lynnwood Jones III, Roanoke, on Feb. 2: Possess oxycodone dismissed.
- Rodrick Keith Williams, Martinsville, on Feb. 14: Sentenced to five years with four years and one month suspended and $890 in costs for possession of ammunition while being a felon, disorderly conduct and reckless handling of a firearm. Charges of possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon was dismissed and intoxication in public were dismissed.
- Dasyne Akiese Hairston, Martinsville, on Feb. 14: Sentenced to two years and $559 in costs for two counts of an amended charge of accessory after the fact. Charges of reckless handling of a gun, use of a firearm in a felony, participate in a gang involved in a criminal act, racketeering and conspiracy to aggravated malicious wounding were dismissed.
- Jacqueline Marie Pritchett, Martinsville on Feb. 17: Sentenced to 10 years suspended and $2,075 in restitution and costs for two counts of distribute oxycodone.
- Deonandre Hamlett Bradley, Martinsville on Feb 25: Charges of enter house to commit assault and battery, assault and battery of a family member and petit larceny were dismissed.
Patrick County Circuit Court
- Joshua Tyler Hambrick, Stuart, on Feb. 14: Sentenced to six years with five years and one month suspended and $2,477.25 in restitution and costs for distribute a schedule I/II and VI drug.
- Terrance Antwain Penn, Martinsville, on Feb. 14: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years and six months suspended and $4,015 in restitution and costs for two counts of distribute schedule I/II drugs
- Jamie D. Gilley, Bassett, on Feb. 16: Acquitted of two counts of distribute schedule I/II drugs.
- Justin Lee Justice, Stuart, on Feb. 24: Sentenced to 16 years with 14 years and five months suspended and $3,215 restitution and costs for three counts of distribute schedule I/II drugs, distribute imitation schedule I/II drugs. Charges of contempt of court, fail to appear, non-compliance with bond and distribute imitation scheduled I/II drugs were dismissed.