Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Raheem Fuquan Coles, Danville on Dec. 13: sentenced to 12 months and $20,191.50 in restitution and costs for an amended charge of assault and battery.

Constance Lynette Ellis, Collinsville on Dec. 13: sentenced to 12 months suspended and $263.90 in restitution and costs for obtaining money by false pretenses. A charge of credit card theft was dismissed.

Jason Todd McKinney, Bassett on Dec. 13: sentenced to 12 years with 11 years and nine months suspended and $2,513 in costs for possess fentanyl, elude police, drive suspended and obstruction of justice. Additional charges of obstruction of justice, possess methamphetamine, fentanyl, tramadol, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine and/or fentanyl were dismissed.

Jerry Wayne Nester Jr., Fieldale on Dec. 14: sentenced to five years suspended and $610 in restitution and costs for an amended charged of distribution of schedule I/II controlled substance.

Thad Edward Hailey, Ridgeway on Dec. 14: sentenced to 30 years with 25 years suspended and $1,608 in costs for possess cocaine, possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possess gun while possessing methamphetamine. Additional charges of possession of buprenorphine and penicillin were dismissed.

Vanessa Lee Warren, Martinsville on Dec. 14: sentenced to five years with four years and eight months suspended and $745 in restitution and costs for and amended charge of distribution of methamphetamine as an accomplice.

Damien Shane Arrington, Fieldale on Dec. 15: 16 years with 15 years suspended and $4,058.64 in costs for two charges of fail to appear, attempted malicious wounding and maliciously shoot at an occupied vehicle. An additional charge of contempt was dismissed and charges of possess methamphetamine, fentanyl and xylazine were deferred under the first-offender charge provision.

Paul Travis Edwards, Martinsville on Dec. 22: sentenced to 52 years with 45 years suspended and $7,460.36 for 10 charges of aggravated sexual battery by a parent and two amended charges of sexual battery.

Latasha Carter Palmer, Martinsville on Jan. 5: sentenced to three years with two years and 11 months suspended for destruction of property, assault, and brandish a firearm.

Fallon Michelle Patrick on Jan 5: sentenced to five years with four years, nine months and 13 days suspended and $1,103.45 in costs for endanger life of a child.

Markeem Donile Penn, Martinsville on Jan 5: sentenced to 16 years suspended and $3,224.50 in fines and costs for possess cocaine, clonazolam, diazepam, oxycodone and acetaminophen and drunk in public.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Benjamin George Adams, Bassett on Dec. 20: sentenced to 11 years and one month suspended and $1,738.66 in fines and costs for possess methamphetamine, driving under revoked or suspended license and an amended charge of carry a concealed weapon. A charge of possession of a firearm by a violent felon was dismissed.

Brandi Nicole Keatts, Martinsville on Dec. 21: sentenced to 12 years and six months suspended and $2,687 in costs for possess methamphetamine, heroin and fail to appear.

James Leon Fitzgerald, Martinsville on Jan. 4: sentenced to 10 days and $286 for fail to appear.

Jamie Michael Hodges, Collinsville on Jan. 4: sentenced to 30 years with 27 years and six months suspended and $1,720 costs for possession of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Thaddeus Ronaldo Foddrell, Martinsville on Jan. 4: sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and seven months suspended and $1,365.54 in costs for possess cocaine, obstruct justice and drunk in public. A charge of grand larceny of an automobile was dismissed.

Jason Ray Turner, Ridgeway on Jan. 5: sentenced to 15 years suspended and $1,725 in costs for possess methamphetamine, possess gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs and nonviolent felon possession of gun.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Aleemullah Gill, Eden, NC on Dec. 13: sentenced to nine years with six years and six months suspended for three charges of indecent liberties by a custodian and assault and battery.

Darius Ray Reed, Claudville on Dec. 13: sentenced to three years with one year suspended and $435 in costs for aggravated sexual battery.

Kevin Dale Spence, Stuart on Dec. 13: sentenced to three years suspended and $1,634.50 in restitution, fines and costs for three amended charges of distribution of marijuana less than half an ounce.

Tyler James Anderson, Claudville on Dec. 22: sentenced to four years with three years and five months suspended and $6,214.26 in restitution and costs for destruction of property, damage a phone line to prevent a 911 call and reckless driving so as to endanger life, limb or property.

Kevin Michael Bowman, Stuart on Dec. 22: sentenced to 18 years and five days with 15 years and nine months suspended and $2,717 in costs for unauthorized us of a motor vehicle, fail to appear, distribute schedule I/II drug, conspire to distribute schedule I/II drugs, possess schedule I/II controlled substances, carry concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while possession schedule I/II drugs. Three additional charges of distribution of schedule I/II drugs were dismissed.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.