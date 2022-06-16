Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

John David Ratliff of Martinsville on Nov. 17: sentenced to five years with three years and four months suspended and $825 in restitution and costs for distribute oxycodone.

Stephen Charles Williamson III of Salem on Nov. 17: sentenced to six years suspended and $1,120 in costs on charges of possess fentanyl and heroin.

Armahn Devier Walker-Muse of Collinsville on Nov. 23: sentenced to 25 years with 20 suspended and $1,308 in costs for amended charge of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, conspire to commit armed robbery and accessory to a homicide after the fact.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Anthony Samuel Santillo of Collinsville on Nov. 8: three charges of distribute imitation heroin and fail to appear dismissed.

Anthony Lee Coverdale of Collinsville on Nov. 15: possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm with a schedule I and II drugs, conspiracy to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a violent felon all dismissed.

Mollie Irene McGuire of Roanoke on Nov. 15: a charge of grand larceny dismissed.

Zackery Chance Arrington of Martinsville on Nov. 17: sentenced to deferred disposition for one year on two charges of possess fentanyl (first offender charge). Charges of possess heroin and tramadol were dismissed.

Joseph Felton of Danville on Nov. 18: sentenced to six years with five years suspended and $1,262.99 in restitution and costs for shoplifting and fail to appear.

Isaiah Catrell Hairston of Martinsville on Nov. 18: sentenced to five years with four years and nine months suspended and $565 in costs for abuse child, disregard life.

Jervon Laray Hairston of Martinsville on Nov. 18: sentenced to 40 years with 38 years suspended and $2,388.33 in restitution and costs for enter house to commit assault and battery, larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to break and enter, conspiracy to commit grand larceny.

Anthony Deshane Scales of Martinsville on Nov. 18: sentenced to 10 years with nine years and six months suspended and $1,050 in costs for possess weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, elude or disregard police.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Chasity Woods of Stuart on Nov. 10: sentenced to time served and $648.79 costs and restitution for trespass after forbidden, drive under revoked or suspended license—second offense, petit larceny.

Emigdio Ruelas of Las Vegas on Nov. 17: sentenced to 35 years with 30 years suspended and $2,538 in costs for two charges of indecent liberties with a child less than 15 years old, propose sex act by computer, indecent liberties with a child, reproduce child pornography, possess child pornography. A charge of sexual offense with minor by computer was dismissed.

Amber Renee Scott of Stuart on Nov. 17: sentenced to two years with one year, 10 months and 15 days suspended and $1,083 in costs for possess schedule I/II drugs.

Rowan Francis of Richmond on Nov. 22: distribution of schedule I/II drug and two charges of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs dismissed.

Martinsville General District Court

Troy Ray Brown, Goode on Nov. 8: fined $161 for intoxication in public.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

