Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County

Circuit Court

Prince Eric Hanson, Bassett, on March 8: Sentenced to four years with three years and eight months suspended for possess heroin by an inmate. A charge of possess fentanyl by an inmate was dismissed.

Kevin Scott Robinson, Martinsville, on March 8: Sentenced to 27 years with 21 suspended and $625 in restitution and costs for two charges of distribute heroin and distribute methamphetamine.

Dominic Lane Stone, Chatham, on March 8: Sentenced to seven years with five years suspended and $2,000 in fines and costs for elude police, drive while suspended and DUI—second offense.

Davon Paul Henderson, Bassett, on March 9: Sentenced to 15 years with 14 years and six months suspended and $1,255 in costs for abduction, and and batter of a family member—third or subsequent offense and violation of a protective order—third or subsequent offense.

Karlos Phillip Allen, Ridgeway, on March 9: Sentenced to 31 years one month with 23 years suspended and $12,767 in restitution and costs for distribute methamphetamine, three amended charges of distribute cocaine—first offense, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, an amended charge of distribute heroin—first offense, and an amended charge of distribute fentanyl—first offense.

Sanford Gregory Millner, on March 14: Charges of aggravated malicious wounding of a family or household member and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony were dismissed.

Savannah Jo Upchurch, on March 16: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and six months suspended and restitution and costs of $80,558.76 for breaking and entering a building with intent to commit arson and arson of an unoccupied church.

Henry Co. General

District Court

Christopher Dean Davis, Collinsville, on Nov. 4: a charge of malicious wounding was dismissed.

Hunter Alan Walker, Bassett, on Nov. 4: a charge of cruelty to animals was dismissed.

James Allen Lawless, Liberty, N.C., on Dec. 3: 3 years in jail with 2 year and six months suspended and $811 in costs for two amended charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and an amended charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Ashley Nicole Witcher, Bassett on Feb. 11: Robbery causing serious bodily injury dismissed.

Martinsville

Circuit Court

Tony Looney, Martinsville, on March 1: Sentenced to two years with one year and 10 months suspended and $1,225.20 in costs for possess fentanyl.

Samantha Travis, Martinsville, on March 1: A charge of assault and battery was dismissed.

Eric Lionel Gotay-Kercado, Martinsville, on March 3: Sentenced to 11 years with eight years suspended and $1,409 in costs for malicious wounding, assault and battery, and break and enter an occupied house. Two charges of attempted grand larceny were dismissed.

Rosario Nasiar Eggleston, Martinsville, on March 3: Sentenced to 25 years with 22 years and seven months suspended and $855 in costs to an amended charge of malicious wounding and shoot in a public place causing injury. Charges of conspiracy to aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony—first offense were dismissed.

Jamel Daeshaun Turner, Collinsville, on March 3: Sentenced to 25 years with 22 years and four months suspended and $855 in costs to an amended charge of malicious wounding and shoot in a public place causing injury. Charges of conspiracy to aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony—first offense were dismissed.

Zachary Taylor Stephens, Martinsville, on March 15: Two charges of distribute cocaine were dismissed.

Michael Renea Johnson, Martinsville, on March 17: Sentenced to 110 years with 90 suspended for larceny—third or more conviction, sodomy, strangle with injury, and abduct with intent to defile.

Ombae Korchye Johnson Jr., Martinsville, on March 23: Sentenced to 20 years suspended and $4,905 in costs to an amended charge of unlawful shoot at an occupied building, carry concealed weapon—second offense, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Akeem Rashawn Watkins, Martinsville, on March 23: Sentenced to 30 years with 24 years and nine months suspended and $5,425 in costs for three charges of distribute cocaine. Two charges of distribute cocaine were dismissed.

Donald Wayne Puckett, Martinsville, on March 29: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and nine months suspended and $2,167.85 in costs for two charges of possess methamphetamine.

Michael Wendell Hairston, Martinsville, on March 29: Sentenced to 30 years with 21 years suspended for three amended charges of distribute cocaine—second offense and $4,190 in costs. Charges of possession of cocaine, oxycodone, and fentanyl with intent to distribute—third offense, two charges of distribute cocaine—third offense, and conspiracy to distribute cocaine—third offense were dismissed.

Zachary Taylor Stephens, Martinsville, on March 30: Sentenced to time served, 15 years suspended and $1,773 in costs for three charges of distribute cocaine.

Patrick Co. Circuit Court

Donald Enrique Vasquez, Bassett, on March 3: Sentenced to six months with five months and 20 days suspended and $386.50 in restitution and costs for distribution of marijuana.

Sarah Monique Eanes, Martinsville, on March 4: Sentenced to six years with five years and four months suspended and $1,735 in costs for delivering narcotics to a prisoner and conspire to deliver drugs to a prisoner.

Cynthia Marie Epperly, Patrick Springs, on March 14: Sentenced to 14 years with 13 years and 11 months suspended and $13,639.73 in restitution and costs for six counts of welfare perjury.

Bobby Nathaniel Courtney, Bassett, on March 17: Sentenced to 10 years with eight years and 10 months suspended and $1,350 in fines, restitution and costs for distribute schedule I/II drugs.

Randy Lee Goins, Ararat, on March 21: Sentenced to 58 years and 15 days with 48 years and 15 days suspended and $6,158 in fines, restitution and costs for possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drugs, possess gun with schedule I/II drugs, amended charge of possess marijuana, five charges of distribute schedule I/II drugs, conspire to distribute schedule I/II drugs, three charges of possess schedule I/II drugs with firearm, sell a firearm by a convicted felon.