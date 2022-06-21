Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Henry County Circuit Court

Gene Branton Vaughn, Fieldale on Dec. 1: sentenced to 12 months with 11 months suspended and fined $1,539.95 restitution and costs for shoplifting — third or subsequent offense.

Trevon Lamaine Hairston, Martinsville on Dec. 8: sentenced to 30 years with 29 years and nine months suspended and $4,225 in restitution in costs for breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, grand larceny of a firearm and larceny with intent to sell or distribute.

William McKinley Hollie, Martinsville, six years with four years suspended and $8,320 in fines, restitution and costs for four amended charges of petit larceny—second offense and destruction of property.

Jessica Nichole Lewis, Ridgeway on Dec. 8: conspire to distribute methamphetamine and distribute methamphetamine, both dismissed.

Thomas Christopher McDowell, Fieldale on Dec. 8: sentenced to 48 years with 18 years suspended and $4,328.72 in costs for second degree murder, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Michael Wayne Crews, Collinsville on Dec. 8: sentenced to two years with one year and two months suspended and $2,147.34 in fines, restitution and costs for two charges of third of subsequent offense of shoplifting.

Christopher Lee Eames, Bassett on Dec. 8: sentenced to six years with five years suspended and $775 in costs for threaten to bomb or burn a structure and destruction of property.

Stacy Earl Fontaine II, Martinsville on Dec. 8: sentenced to 15 years with 14 years and three months suspended and $3,084.80 in costs for possess methamphetamine, possess heroin and possess fentanyl.

Michael Boyd Grim, Collinsville on Dec. 8: sentenced to six years with five years and six months suspended and $5,937.80 in restitution and costs for three charges of distribute hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

Bobby William Murphy, Meadows of Dan on Dec. 8: sentenced 35 years with 32 years suspended and $11,085.78 in fines and costs for two charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two charges of distribution of methamphetamine.

Jamie Lee Ore, Collinsville on Dec. 8: sentenced to 10 years with seven years suspended and $2,207.20 in fines, restitution and costs for distribution of fentanyl.

Omega Doindre Porter, Martinsville on Dec. 8: sentenced to three years suspended and $643 in costs for grand larceny of a firearm.

Nicole Renea Robinette, Ridgeway on Dec. 8: sentenced to eight years with six years suspended and $1,711.80 in fines, restitution and costs for third of subsequent offense of distribution of methamphetamine.

Amanda Kay Young, Spencer on Dec. 8: sentenced to 10 years suspended and $4,102.20 in restitution and costs for distribution of heroin and an amended charge of distribution of a schedule II/III controlled substance.

Henry County General District Court

James Allen Lawless, Liberty, N.C. on Dec. 3: 3 years in jail with 2 year and six months suspended and $811 in costs for two amended charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and an amended charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Herman Jefferson Fallen Jr., Martinsville on Dec. 6: sentenced to 20 years with 18 years and four months suspended and $3,032.20 in costs for two charges of enter structure to commit assault and battery and two charges of grand larceny. A charge of enter structure to commit assault and battery and grand larceny were dismissed.

Robby Allyn Barrett, Martinsville on Dec. 8: charge of rape by force or threat dismissed.

David Lee Ellis, Stoneville, NC on Dec. 8: 11 years with 10 years suspended and $2.030.82 in fines, restitution and costs for grand larceny and an amended charge of petit larceny.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Willard Junior Asbury, on Dec. 3: five charges of distribution of a controlled substance — second offense were dismissed.

Rodney Christopher Goodwin, Holly Hill, SC, on Dec. 3: sale of a schedule I/II controlled substances was dismissed.

Sammy Joe Handy, Bassett, on Dec. 3: sentenced to 12 months suspended and $1,057.80 in fines and costs for petit larceny—third offense.

Justin Nicole Lutz, Pinnacle, NC, on Dec. 3: sale of a schedule I/II controlled substance, two charges of sale of a schedule III controlled substance, sale of a firearm to a felon all dismissed.

Thomas David McCraw, Mount Airy, NC, on Dec. 3: three charges of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance and conspiracy to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance all dismissed.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

