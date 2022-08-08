Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Justin Matthew Nichols, Collinsville, on May 2: Sentenced to $857 in fines and costs to an amended charge of possession of paraphernalia.

Ronald Dean Anderson Jr., Martinsville, on May 5: Sentenced to five years and 30 days suspended and $965 in fines and costs for elude or disregard police, reckless driving.

Eric Alan Palmer, Martinsville, on May 5: Sentenced to five years with three years suspended and $575 in costs for an amended charge of possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon.

Bernard Cousins, Martinsville, on May 16: Sentenced to 2 year with 1 year and 10 months suspended and $331 in costs for assault and battery and point/brandish a firearm. A second charge of point/brandish a firearm was dismissed.

Cristoming Antwantin Hairston, Martinsville, on May 16: Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, maliciously shoot at a car and destruction of property were dismissed.

Curtis Eugene Stockton, Martinsville, on May 16: Charges of possession of ammunition by a felon and three counts of brandish a firearm and three counts of assault and battery were dismissed.

Vanessa Lee Warren, Martinsville, on May 16: Sentenced to two years with one year, 11 months and 29 days suspended and $860 in fines and costs for possess methamphetamine. Charges of possession of heroin and fentanyl were dismissed.

Brian Edward Janey, Martinsville, on May 18: Sentenced to three years suspended and $699.66 in costs for possess methamphetamine.

Henry County Circuit Court

James Damien Purdy, Bassett, on May 2: Sentenced to 15 years and six months with 14 years and six months suspended and $3,533.74 in fines and costs to an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon, drive while suspended and an amended charge of possess methamphetamine.

Charles Junior McMillan, Martinsville, on May 4: Sentenced to nine years with five years and six months suspended and $1,374 in costs for an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, petit larceny and possess methamphetamine.

Oscar Devin Adams, Nashville, Tenn., on May 13: DUI, third offense; drive suspended, first offense; reckless driving all dismissed.

Mark Alexander Martin, Fieldale, on May 25: Sentenced to 60 years with 56 years, and six months suspended and $2,125 for three counts of distribute cocaine, third or subsequent offense.

Christin Jane Palmer, Martinsville, on May 25: Sentenced to five years suspended and 12,175 in restitution and costs for embezzlement greater than $1,000.

Cameron Samuel Santillo, Collinsville, on May 25: Sentenced to 55 years with 52 years and eight months suspended and $5,515 in restitution and costs for three counts of forging a public record and two counts of distribute heroin. A charge of uttering a forged public record was dismissed.

Jessica Rena Wolfe, Ridgeway, on May 25: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and eight months suspended and $880 in costs for deliver drugs to inmate.

Anthony Eric Anderson, Ridgeway, on May 31: Sentenced to 32 years with 29 years and 10 months suspended and $6,039.62 in fines and costs for an amended charge of possess with intent to manufacturer scheduled I/II drugs, possess fentanyl, possess a firearm while possessing methamphetamine/fentanyl, possess firearm by felon, carry concealed weapon and possess schedule III controlled substance.

Patrick County Circuit Court

James William Turner, Bassett, on May 2: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and nine months suspended and $2,532 in restitution and costs for grand larceny, enter structure to commit assault and battery and destruction of property with intent.

Justin Wyatt Woodall, Claudville, on May 2: Sentenced to nine years suspended and $1,880 in restitution and costs for two counts of distribution of imitation schedule I/II drugs and distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Timmy Lee Foley, Stuart, on May 4: Sentenced to six years with four years suspended and $4,638 in costs for an amended charge of possession with intent to manufacture schedule I/II drugs, manufacture methamphetamine and manufacture marijuana.

Justin Antonio Hatcher, on May 23: Sentenced to 29 years and three months with 23 years and two months suspended and and $7,081 in costs for probation violation, obtain money by false pretense, two counts of distribute schedule I/II drugs, two counts conspire to distribute schedule I/II drugs, child neglect or endangerment and possess schedule I/II drugs with a firearm. A charge of fail to appear was dismissed.