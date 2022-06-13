Court report: Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin will report court proceedings in Henry County and Martinsville district and circuit courts, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. The information is compiled from court documents by the Bulletin.
Henry County Circuit Court
- Nancy Paola Barco, Bassett on Nov. 1: DUI dismissed.
- Christopher Lawrence Wingfield, Martinsville on Nov. 1: sentenced to 15 years with 11 years and six months suspended and fined $2,210 for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while distributing methamphetamine was dismissed.
- Bradley Wayne Pegram, Collinsville on Nov. 1: sentenced to 15 years with 13 years and nine months suspended and fined $1,818 for possession of etizolam and LSD with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I controlled substance.
- Roy James Dalton, Roanoke, on Nov. 3: sentenced to one year in jail and $1,073 in fines and costs for driving after being declared an habitual offender.
- Christopher Lee Eames, Bassett, on Nov 3: sentenced to five years with three years suspended and $1,315 in fines and costs for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
- Billy Jo Hall, Stuart, on Nov. 3: sentenced to 22 years with 19 years, 11 months and 20 days suspended and $4,503.32 in fines and costs for possession of a firearm by a violent felon, carrying a concealed weapon, drive while suspended - third or subsequent offense, possess heroin, possess a firearm while possess heroin
- Brandon Eugene Tipold, on Nov. 3: sentenced to 56 years with 33 years, 11 months and 20 days suspended and $3,491.62 in costs for rape of a child less than 13 years old, aggravated sexual battery of a victim less that 13 years old, elude police greater than 20 mph, drive while suspended - third or subsequent offense.
- David Robert Cannaday, Martinsville, on Nov. 3: sentenced to 21 years and three months with 16 years and one month suspended and $6,726.50 fines and costs for two counts of fail to appear, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, drive under revocation of suspension, possess marijuana, possess bupren and naloxone with intent to distribute.
- Walter Melvin Cousins Jr., Ridgeway, on Nov. 3: sentenced to 10 years with five years and six months suspended and $630 in restitution and costs for distribution of cocaine - second offense.
- Jarrett Lee Titus, Martinsville, on Nov. 3: sentenced to 10 years with nine years suspended and $4,065 in restitution and costs for distribution of heroin and fentanyl.
- Matthew Douglas Turner, Ferrum, on Nov. 3: sentenced to 5 years suspended and $1,948 restitution and costs for distribution of methamphetamine.
- Michael Shane Wilson, Evington, on Nov. 3: sentenced to five years with three years and 10 months suspended and $705 in fines and costs for elude police greater than 20 mph.
Henry General District Court
- Christopher Dean Davis, Collinsville, on Nov. 4: a charge of malicious wounding was dismissed.
- Hunter Alan Walker, Bassett, on Nov. 4: a charge of cruelty to animals was dismissed.
Martinsville Circuit Court
- Michael Rufus, Martinsville, on Nov. 3: sentenced to five years with four years, 11 months and 29 days suspended and $730 in restitution and costs for larceny - third or subsequent conviction.
- Travis Lee Bryant, Patrick Springs, on Nov. 5: sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended and $2,074 in fines and costs for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute - second offense, possession of heroin with intent to distribute - first offense. A charge of possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute was dismissed.
- Anthony Eugene Moore, Martinsville, on Nov. 5: charges of maliciously shoot at a vehicle and possession of a weapon by a violent felon were dismissed.
- Ronald Tyrone Manns, Martinsville, on Nov. 5: charges of abduct by force or intimidation and attempt to extort money were dismissed.
Martinsville General District Court
- Brian Walter Martin, Martinsville on Nov. 1: sentenced to 30 days in jail, 15 days suspended and fined $533 for three counts fail to appear.
- Brandon Antonio Roman, Bassett on Nov. 1: possess marijuana, second or subsequent offense dismissed.
- Albana Bela, Martinsville on Nov. 1: fined $454 for four counts of petit larceny.
- Ralph Carnell Niblett, Martinsville on Nov. 1: sentenced to 10 days suspended and fined $171 for fail to appear.
- Johnny Edwards Williams, Stuart on Nov. 1: sentended to two years suspended and time served and fined $925 for two counts malicious shoot at a motor vehicle.
- Jennifer Marie Landers, Buckfield, Maine on Nov. 1: sentenced to two days in jail and fined $140 for fail to appear.
Patrick County Circuit Court
- Caleb Aaron Willard, Stuart, on Nov. 4: a charge of enter house to commit assault and battery was dismissed.
- Thatcher Lindwood Robertson, Ararat, on Nov. 5: sentenced to two years suspended and time served and $873 in costs for two charges of sexual offense with a minor by computer.
- Christopher James Borders, Columbia, South Carolina, on Nov. 5: sentenced to seven years and four days all but 20 days suspended and $1,961 in fines and costs for distribution of an imitation controlled substance, two charges of possess marijuana, distribute schedule I/II controlled substance.
- Sonya D. Barnwell, Spencer, on Nov. 5: sentenced to three years with two years and nine months suspended and $1,593 in costs for DWI/drugs - third or subsequent offense, possess schedule I/II drugs.
- Sherry Juanita Glenn, Stuart, on Nov. 5: sentenced to two years with one year and eight months suspended and $833.55 in restitution and costs for shoplifting greater than $200 - third or subsequent offense.
- Justin Kent Hawks, Cana, on Nov. 5: sentenced to eight years and but three months suspended and $2,111 in costs for fail to appear, possess burglary tools, statutory burglary, and petit larceny.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.