EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports court case outcomes in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and traffic citations other than DUI. Claims in civil suits may be reported, except in custody cases. The newspaper does not omit any names that qualify to be included. This information is compiled from documents provided by the law enforcement agencies of each jurisdiction.

Henry County Circuit Court

Eric Mandell Hagwood, Bassett, on March 21: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended and $914.06 in costs for aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old. A charge of indecent liberties as a custodian with a child was dismissed.

Raed Abdel Madi, Martinsville, on March 27: Sentenced to two years with one year, nine months and 22 days suspended and $523 in costs for amended charges of assault and battery, and obstruction of justice.

William Beverly Hodges IV, Bassett, on March 28: Sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and six months suspended, $4,339.44 in restitution and costs, and participation in an anger management program for grand larceny, assault and battery, an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Shenika Annette Jones, Martinsville, on March 29: Sentenced to 30 days in jail, $1,019 in fines and costs and surrender of license for DUI—1st offense.

Richard Lee Coleman Jr., Roanoke, on March 29: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and five months and $718 in restitution and costs for distribution fentanyl.

Christopher Allen Collier, Stuart, on March 29: Sentenced to 20 years with 15 years suspended and $750 in costs for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute—3rd or subsequent offense.

Hactor Arturo Expana Xum, Bassett, on March 29: Sentenced to five years with four years and three months suspended for distribution of methamphetamine.

Michael Paul Macintire, Martinsville, on March 29: Sentenced to five years with four years, six months, 15 days, and $1,769.82 in restitution and costs for grand larceny.

Johny Allen Roberts, Axton, on March 29: Sentenced to six months suspended and $2,047 in fines and costs for an amended charge of disorderly conduct. A charge of disorderly conduct was dismissed.

Adam Michael Polzella, Bassett, on March 31: Sentenced to five years with four years and nine months suspended for a larceny involving the breaking and opening of a gas pump.

Martinsville Circuit Court

Glen Russell Adams, , Martinsville, on March 17: Charges of possession of a weapon by a violent felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, alter a serial number from a firearm, shoot in a public place, and reckless handling of a firearm were dismissed.

Joey Ray Brown, Martinsville, on March 17: Sentenced to 20 years with 17 years suspended for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a gun while possessing schedule I/II drugs, possession of a gun by a nonviolent felon. A charge of driving while under the influence—first offense was dismissed.

Jonathan James Jarrell, Patrick Springs, on March 22: Found guilty of misdemeanor drunk in public and not guilty of obstruction of justice, fleeing from law enforcement and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Roneisha Diane Coles, Martinsville, on March 28: Sentenced to 10 years with nine years and six months suspended for distribution of cocaine, and distribution of eutylone. Charges of conspire to distribute cocaine and eutylone were dismissed.

Glendon Alsteave Howell, Roanoke, on March 29: Sentenced to 12 months suspended and $1,518 in fines and costs for indecent exposure. Acquitted of attempted rape by force, sodomy of a helpless victim, sexual battery, assault and battery, and object sexual penetration by force.

Eric McNeil Wilson, Martinsville, on March 31: Sentenced to five years suspended and $943.92 in costs for an amended charge of unlawful wounding.

Patrick County Circuit Court

Charlie Burchette, Ararat, on March 20: Sentenced to five years suspended for grand larceny.

Charlie W. Burchette III, Ararat, on March 20: An amended charge of child abuse causing serious injury was taken under advisement. Charges of sodomy with a victim less than 13 years old and aggravated sexual battery of a victim less than 13 years old were dismissed.

Donna Lynn Goins, Spencer, on March 20: Sentenced to 35 years and 10 days with 29 years and 10 days suspended for two counts of possession of schedule I/II drugs, three counts of amended charges of manufacturer or distribute schedule I/II drugs—second offense, an amended charge of manufacturer or distribute schedule I/II drugs, an amended charge of conspire to manufacturer or distribute schedule I/II drugs, failure to appear.

William Jefferson Philpott, Bassett, on March 22: Sentenced to eight years with seven years, 11 months and 24 days suspended and $1,128 in costs for conspiring to enter a house armed to commit larceny, possession of burglary tools, carrying a concealed weapon, and petit larceny.

Dianna Carol Spencer, Bassett, on March 22: Sentenced to seven years with six years, 11 months and 20 days suspended and $1,943 in costs for conspiring to enter a house armed to commit larceny, possession of burglary tools, and petit larceny.

Daniel Ramos Rodrigez, Ararat, on March 22: Sentenced to five years with four years and six months suspended and $435 in costs for an amended charge of abuse of a child.

Keith Allen Charles, on March 23: Sentenced to 19 years and three months with 18 years suspended and $218 in costs for probation violation, elude or disregard police, enter a structure to commit assault and battery, petit larceny, obstruction of justice, and destruction of property.