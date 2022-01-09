Court Reports

Henry County General District Court

A judge dismissed charges of malicious wounding and burglary at night to commit felony against Nicole Antoinette Miller of Axton.

A judge dismissed charges of strangulation resulting in injury and attempted assault with acid against Travis Lamar Hairston of Axton.

Donald Enrique Vasquez of Copper Hill was found not guilty of DWI.

Martinsville General District Court

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of DWI against Travis Taurean Martin of Roanoke.

Stacy Earl Fontaine of Martinsville pled guilty to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, license was suspended for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened March 1.

T-Keyah Chatee Younger of Martinsville pled guilty to DWI first offense. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended, license was restricted for 1 year, ordered to complete VASAP and pay a $300 fine plus costs. The offense happened Nov. 1.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of pickpocketing against Albert Lynn Dorsey Jr. of Martinsville.

Henry County Circuit Court

Jonathan Scott Grubb of Ridgeway pled guilty to 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery against a victim less than 13 years old. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison with 39 years, 11 months, and 18 days suspended and lifetime supervised probation. The offenses happened Jan 1, 2017 and July 1, 2017 resulting in arrest Dec. 7, 2018.

Heather Marie Toufas of Bassett was charged with grand larceny, shoplifting third offense, and 2 counts of breaking and entering. The defendant was found guilty of grand larceny, shoplifting third offense and pled guilty to 2 amended charges of destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison with 3 years and 2 months suspended and ordered to pay a total of $4,814.37 plus costs. The offenses happened Dec. 23, 2019 and April 25, 2020 resulting in arrest May 19, 2020.

Darol Eugene Meeks Jr. of Martinsville was found guilty of methamphetamine possession. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years in prison with 1 year and 11 months suspended and 2 years of supervised probation. The offense happened Oct. 30.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of grand larceny of a motor vehicle and firearm larceny against Candance Michelle Lawson of Mayodan, N.C.

Martinsville Circuit Court

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of forgery against Tyneisha Marlene Keel of Martinsville.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of methamphetamine possession and alprazolam possession against Joseph Andrew Eggleston of Martinsville.

Rayquan Terrell Green of Martinsville pled guilty to shoplifting third offense. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $13.50 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Sept. 25, 2020.

Geno Antonio Clark pled guilty to fentanyl possession. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years in prison with the full term suspended and 1 year of supervised probation. The offense happened March 30, 2020 resulting in arrest July 26, 2020.

Tiffany Danielle Wingfield of Bassett was charged with methamphetamine possession. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of paraphernalia possession. The defendant was sentenced to 30 days in jail with the full term suspended and ordered to pay a $100 fine plus costs. The offense happened July 20, 2019 resulting in arrest Feb. 13, 2020.

Denise Gaynell Warren of Rocky Mount was charged with embezzlement of $500 or more. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor embezzlement. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail with the full term suspended and ordered to pay $755 restitution plus costs. The offense happened Dec. 6, 2019 resulting in arrest April 2, 2020.

Okoyte Devon Gaston of Martisnville was found guilty of cocaine possession. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years in prison with 2 years and 9 months suspended, 1 year of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine plus costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of oxycodone distribution. The offense happened Dec. 10, 2019 resulting in arrest Nov. 4.

Viola Hamlet of Martinsville was charged with 2 counts of oxycodone distribution. The defendant pled guilty to a charge of oxycodone distribution and an amended charge of oxycodone possession. The judge dismissed but may later reopen an additional charge of oxycodone distribution. The offenses happened Dec. 10, 2019 and Feb. 6, 2020 resulting in arrest Nov. 4.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen a charge of fentanyl possession against Tony Randall Lonney of Martinsville.

Alan McQueen Richardson of Martinsville was charged with 2 counts of methamphetamine distribution second offense. The defendant pled guilty to 2 amended charges of methamphetamine distribution first offense. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison with 37 years suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of buprenorphine distribution and conspiracy to distribute. The offenses happened April 27, 2020 and May 7, 2020 resulting in arrest June 15, 2020.

Kimberly Mae Mitchell of Martinsville was charged with cocaine possession. The defendant pled guilty to an amended charge of paraphernalia possession. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year in jail with the full term suspended, 1 year of supervised probation, and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 18, 2019.

Charles Junior McMillian of Bassett pled guilty to 2 counts of methamphetamine possession. The defendant was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with 9 years and 8 months suspended, 3 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Sept. 28, 2019 resulting in arrest June 15, 2020.

A judge dismissed but may later reopen charges of abduction by force/intimidation and use of firearm in a felony first offense against Lincoln Monroe Brock Jr. of Martinsville.

Brandon Lamar Dishmon of Axton pled guilty to unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years in prison with the full term suspended, 2 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay costs. The offense happened Dec. 20, 2019 resulting in arrest Jan. 13, 2020.