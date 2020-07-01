COVID-19 cases continue to grow in West Piedmont Health District

The addition of 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District on Wednesday pushed the total to 92 in the last five days of June and the first day of July.
As Phase 3 of Virginia's reopening is underway and the state's growth in cases is much more temperate than most surrounding states, the district saw a big surge last weekend that has leveled off. There were 73 cases Thursday through Monday and eight on Tuesday.
A database maintained by the Bulletin suggests there were 155 cases in Henry County during the month of June, 37 in Martinsville and 23 in Patrick County. The newspaper does not track the breakdowns for Franklin County. The database does not necessarily match the day-to-day data released by the Virginia Department of Health because of lags and occasional changes.
VDH reported on Wednesday morning that there were 63,203 cases statewide, which was only 416 more than on Tuesday. There have been 1,786 deaths (up by 23) and 6,262 hospitalizations (up by 59).
Among the 11 cases announced Wednesday in an email from district spokesperson Nancy Bell, there were five new cases in Henry County and two each in Martinsville and Franklin County (which has seen its numbers growing significantly since the middle of June).
Henry County's cases are five females and two males of ages 20s, 30s, 40s, 60s and 70s.
Martinsville's cases are two men in their 70s, and Franklin County continued a trend to younger people with a female in the 15-19 bracket and a male in his 50s.
Henry County’s overall number of positive cases increased to 264, with 23 hospitalized and four deaths. Martinsville has 78 cases, 10 hospitalized and one death. Patrick County has 47 cases, and two have been hospitalized and two have died. Franklin County’s total has risen almost double and is at 91, with six hospitalized and one death.
None of Wednesday's new cases necessarily would be part of those totals.
