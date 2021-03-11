COVID-19 cases decrease and vaccination numbers rise in West Piedmont Health District

Vaccine numbers are rising, and new COVID-19 cases are decreasing while the COVID-19 unit at Sovah Health in Martinsville celebrates its eighth consecutive day with no one to treat.
Tears of joy filled more than a few eyes at Thursday's weekly COVID-19 briefing among local health care officials as they touted their recent successes in battling the pandemic.
"We still have patients in critical care, but thanks to everyone and our continued diligence, we are hoping for a better summer than last year," said Tory Shepherd, the interim chief executive officer at Sovah Health in Martinsville.
Shepherd said 18,423 COVID-19 vaccines have now been administered through Sovah's Martinsville and Danville campuses, with 6,838 of those have been delivered through the hospital in Martinsville.
"That number will change quickly," she said. "We have a POD [point of dispensing] today and a large one at the [Martinsville] Speedway tomorrow - more than 2,000 doses - and another POD in Patrick County on Saturday.
"There is no way we could do this without our EMS partners."
Martinsville Emergency Management Coordinator John Turner said the city held a successful vaccination event at the National Guard Armory on Commonwealth Boulevard last week.
"We now have an agreement with the armory and plan to make it a weekly event," Turner said. "We will be able to use the armory through June. "
Turner said his department has the personnel in place to issue 150 to 200 doses at each weekly event and could ramp up to 300 as the availability of the vaccine increases.
Tweaks in the process are also improving efficiency.
"We are looking at ratios of time and people and expect it to take no longer than 25 to 30 minutes from when a person pulls in until they leave," Turner said.
Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said his department was busy on Thursday setting up for Friday's vaccine clinic at the Martinsville Speedway, where in excess of 2,000 doses are expected to be administered.
"We will learn tomorrow how to improve efficiency to expand beyond 2,000," Tatum said. "We're excited to see the cases going down, and we're pushing forward to establish the new normal."
West Piedmont Health District Public Information Officer Nancy Bell displayed a chart showing the dramatic decline in new cases.
"The number of weekly COVID cases started rising in April and then went back down, but with vacation and people getting complacent, they went back up and by October. We had outbreaks at businesses and long-term-care facilities," Bell said. The number "spiked around the end of the year and the first of this year and has been coming down ever since."
At its peak, the number of weekly cases topped out around 750 and is now down to 44 per week across the district that includes Martinsville and Henry County as well as Franklin and Patrick counties.
Bell said almost 12,000 doses have now been administered to Henry County residents, and more 3,000 have gone in the arms of people who live in Martinsville.
As of Thursday, Bell said 3,174 residents in Henry County and 824 Martinsville residents had completed the vaccination regimen of two shots.
VDH's database on Thursday afternoon showed that about 18.1% of the residents of the health district had received at least one shot, and 7.5% have been fully vaccinated. Statewide nearly 2.5 million doses have been distributed, and 19% have had at least one shot.
Sovah Chief Medical Officer Sheranda Gunn-Nolan emphasized it's still too early to ignore the safety protocols.
"Understand this is not the time to stop masking or gathering in large groups and relaxing the mandates," Gunn-Nolan said. "If you are eligible, don't wait, take what's offered - the sooner you get the vaccine the sooner we can save more lives."
Bell added that even a fully vaccinated person must continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing in order to protect others who may not be vaccinated.