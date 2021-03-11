COVID-19 cases decrease and vaccination numbers rise in West Piedmont Health District

Turner said his department has the personnel in place to issue 150 to 200 doses at each weekly event and could ramp up to 300 as the availability of the vaccine increases.

Tweaks in the process are also improving efficiency.

"We are looking at ratios of time and people and expect it to take no longer than 25 to 30 minutes from when a person pulls in until they leave," Turner said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Henry County Public Safety Director Matt Tatum said his department was busy on Thursday setting up for Friday's vaccine clinic at the Martinsville Speedway, where in excess of 2,000 doses are expected to be administered.

"We will learn tomorrow how to improve efficiency to expand beyond 2,000," Tatum said. "We're excited to see the cases going down, and we're pushing forward to establish the new normal."

West Piedmont Health District Public Information Officer Nancy Bell displayed a chart showing the dramatic decline in new cases.