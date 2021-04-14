COVID-19 claims 2 more in West Piedmont Health District

There were only four deaths from COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Virginia, and two were in this area – the first deaths since April 5.

A resident of Patrick County and another from Franklin County became the latest victims reported to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

VDH recorded the deaths as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, but they could have occurred just about any time. VDH goes through meticulous check of records to verify cause before adding to its database.

We do know that all data are tracked by residence, and that these deaths were No. 73 in Franklin County and No. 42 in Patrick County.

We also know from analyzing VDH’s database that these were both white women at least 80 years old.

More than half (162) of the 312 in the West Piedmont Health District to have died from COVID-19 have been at least 80, a few more of them have been male and two-thirds have been white.

In addition to its first death in weeks, Patrick County had five of the district's net six new cases reported as of Tuesday.