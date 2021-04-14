COVID-19 claims 2 more in West Piedmont Health District

There were only four deaths from COVID-19 reported Wednesday in Virginia, and two were in this area – the first deaths since April 5.
A resident of Patrick County and another from Franklin County became the latest victims reported to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
VDH recorded the deaths as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, but they could have occurred just about any time. VDH goes through meticulous check of records to verify cause before adding to its database.
We do know that all data are tracked by residence, and that these deaths were No. 73 in Franklin County and No. 42 in Patrick County.
We also know from analyzing VDH’s database that these were both white women at least 80 years old.
More than half (162) of the 312 in the West Piedmont Health District to have died from COVID-19 have been at least 80, a few more of them have been male and two-thirds have been white.
In addition to its first death in weeks, Patrick County had five of the district's net six new cases reported as of Tuesday.
"Net" is because there were eight new cases reported, but there was a reduction of two in Franklin County. That sometimes happens because of an inputting error or ZIP codes that overlap localities.
Martinsville had two new cases, and Henry County had one.
The 7-day average of new cases remained at 14, and the rate per 100,000 population remained at 10.3.
Henry County also had two hospitalizations, which makes now 23 hospitalizations reported in the past nine days. The 7-day average is 3.
“Currently we are not seeing an increase in hospitalizations at Sovah Health – Martinsville,” Sovah spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald wrote in an email response to a question from the Bulletin.
“Currently, Sovah Health has 7 patients across both campuses, with 2 located in Martinsville and 5 in Danville, who have tested positive and are being treated for COVID-19 in our hospitals.”
Vaccination update
With the West Piedmont Health District now in Phase 2 – all residents 16 and older – of the vaccination process, the pace of inoculation continues to grow.
As of Wednesday afternoon there had been more than 70,000 doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine distributed in the district, and nearly 1 in 3 residents (31%) have received at least one shot. About 20% are considered fully vaccinated.
Both those numbers lag state averages, but they are growing robustly.
VDH reported Wednesday that 3,200,121 (37.5% of the population) had received at least one dose, and 1,896,053 (22.2%) were fully vaccinated. The state is delivering 75,029 doses a day, the data show.
In the past 31 days, the West Piedmont Health District has seen slightly more than 1,000 doses a day going into arms.
One-shot vaccinations increased by 59.4%, and the number of people fully vaccinated increased by 135.8%, with more than 16,000 additional residents in that category.
Health officials want about 70% of the populace – that would be about 96,000 in the health district -- to be full vaccinated, to achieve what is called “herd immunity.” That would allow a fuller relaxation of all COVID-19 restrictions.
The emergence of variants in the U.S. – including Virginia -- means that vaccination is increasingly important and that residents, even if vaccinated, should wear masks and socially distance when indoors.
New clinics
Meanwhile, vaccination programs are expanding, with a group of churches announcing they would partner with Henry County Public Safety to have vaccination clinics.
The first is at 9 a.m.-noon Thursday at Stanleytown's Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 755 Fairystone Park Highway.