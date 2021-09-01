COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Henry County as cases in August hit near record highs

But the recent need for a higher volume of new tests – especially with the breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals affected by the delta variant – is showing rising positivity rates, from around 12% in Henry County to more than 25% in Franklin County.

Because of this Bell said that officials are asking the public not to go to the hospital or the health department for COVID-19 testing.

“We encourage them to visit a pharmacy, physician or urgent care,” she wrote in an email. “Hospitals are becoming short of resources and need to focus on critically ill patients, and health departments aren't equipped for on-site testing.

“Vaccination appointments can still be made at the local health departments, however. The best place to schedule an appointment continues to be vaccinate.virginia.gov.”

Vaccination rates improve

Although the percentages of those having received at least one shot of a vaccine continue to be well below state rate – only in Martinsville have residents exceeded 50% for having the first shot – there has been increase in daily dosages.

The health district has a first-shot vaccination rate of 45% (64.1% statewide), but fewer than 4 in 10 residents are fully vaccinated (compared with 56.8% statewide).