COVID-19 claims 2 more lives in Henry County as cases in August hit near record highs

A grim month of surging COVID-19 cases ended with the loss of two more lives and two big events in the West Piedmont Health District.
The two casualties were residents of Henry County, which accounted for six of the nine deaths recorded in the district this month, all but one of them during the last 12 days of the month.
Meanwhile officials in Patrick County and Franklin County cited the tremendous growth of new cases by canceling their annual agricultural fairs. Henry County’s fair remains scheduled.
The nine deaths is a modest total, but there were only 10 deaths in June and July combined, and the growth rate of new cases increased by more than 600%.
Henry County, which had not recorded a death since May, now has lost 130 residents, and there have been 341 casualties in the WPHD.
We are not sure when these deaths occurred, perhaps weeks or even months ago. VDH awaits full documentation and scrupulous checking before adding a death to its database.
There also is additional verification before data are attributed to one of the known variants to the virus, most prevalent being alpha and the recently emergent and very virulent delta.
Officials won't comment on cases or deaths, and only changes in those data tell us anything other than all information is tracked by residence.
These latest two victims were both white women, one between the ages of 50 and 59 – the 29th and 30th in that age bracket – and the other between 60 and 69 (50 victims there). Most victims are white and male and at least 70.
There were 67 more cases of COVID-19 revealed by VDH on Wednesday morning, ending August with 1,463 newly revealed infections, which is second only to January’s 2,723 cases as the most in a month. There were only 193 new cases in July.
Hospitalizations also rose by 50.
Franklin County and Henry County were hit particularly hard. Henry County saw cases rise by more than 11% (or 523), and Franklin County added 595 cases.
WPHD Epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-Garcia said there was nothing in particular that caused the growth in cases in Henry County.
“COVID is widespread in the communities of Henry County with no single source (schools, businesses, events, etc.) outstanding more than another,” she said in an email delivered by spokesperson Nancy Bell.
Franklin County had 36 of the new cases reported Wednesday, and Henry County had 15, along with the only new hospitalization. Patrick County finished the month with 12 new cases, and Martinsville had four.
The district's 7-day average dipped to 72, and the rate per 100,000 population is 52.4. The 14-day rate is 642.6. But on Aug. 1 those 7-day rates were 14 and 9.9, respectively.
Total cases across the district only grew by 12.2% from July, but the month-over-month growth rate was 658%, with 1,270 more cases recorded.
With schools having resumed across all districts, we are seeing more cases involving young people despite mask mandates while indoors. These have led to hundreds of quarantines among staff and students across school districts.
VDH reported on Wednesday 1,876 cases of residents of the district between the ages of birth and 19 -- up by 24 from Tuesday -- with 1,454 of them in the 10-19 bracket, an increase of 22. Hospitalizations remain at 13.
Statewide new cases grew by 3,407 cases, and the 7-day average declined to 3,172. The rate per 100,000 population is 37.2.
Hospital cases
All this infection has hospital officials concerned about the overwhelming expansion of new cases who must be treated. Sovah-Martinsville said Wednesday there are 13 patients being treated in a crowded facility. And that’s having a greater impact than just treatment.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has every county in Virginia under high threat of community spread, with means that there is a high rate of positive tests for the virus. The CDC considers 5% positivity as the threshold for controlling community spread.
But the recent need for a higher volume of new tests – especially with the breakthrough cases of vaccinated individuals affected by the delta variant – is showing rising positivity rates, from around 12% in Henry County to more than 25% in Franklin County.
Because of this Bell said that officials are asking the public not to go to the hospital or the health department for COVID-19 testing.
“We encourage them to visit a pharmacy, physician or urgent care,” she wrote in an email. “Hospitals are becoming short of resources and need to focus on critically ill patients, and health departments aren't equipped for on-site testing.
“Vaccination appointments can still be made at the local health departments, however. The best place to schedule an appointment continues to be vaccinate.virginia.gov.”
Vaccination rates improve
Although the percentages of those having received at least one shot of a vaccine continue to be well below state rate – only in Martinsville have residents exceeded 50% for having the first shot – there has been increase in daily dosages.
The health district has a first-shot vaccination rate of 45% (64.1% statewide), but fewer than 4 in 10 residents are fully vaccinated (compared with 56.8% statewide).
VDH is reporting about 16,224 shots a day across Virginia. As of Aug. 31, there had been nearly 117,000 doses (almost one per resident) total in WPHD, and the positive news is that 243 shots per day were distributed in August, which is up from roughly 133 in July. About 281 shots a day were distributed in the last 10 days of the month.
About 80% of those shots were in Henry and Franklin counties, though, and in Patrick County, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state, slightly more than 700 shots were distributed for the entire month. Barely 1 in 3 residents is fully vaccinated.
Fairs canceled
Despite the hundreds of new vaccinations officials in Patrick and Franklin counties decided the situation was too dangerous to have the their annual county fairs, which were scheduled to start Sept. 14 and run through the weekends.
In a release Franklin County officials cited "an abundance of caution due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community and region which is of specific concern for attendees, volunteers, and staff working the event."
Patrick County officials did not issue a release announcing the cancellation, but the fair's Facebook page says the event scheduled for mid-September had been canceled.
Officials in Henry County have not decided the fate of its fair, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and culminate with a race at Martinsville Speedway.
