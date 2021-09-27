COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in West Piedmont Health District

The COVID-19 report from this past weekend was deadly in the West Piedmont Health District.
There were six more deaths from the virus recorded as of 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health, making 28 this month -- more than one per day – after only 34 total in the district since April 30.
We know from basic data that these deaths were two residents each from Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — all data are tracked by residence – that push the district’s total to 369.
But it's unclear about how recently they occurred because VDH goes through a laborious process to verify information before adding to its death totals. Weeks or even months can pass before the death is recorded.
Three of the deaths were added on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.
There now have been 139 residents of Henry County, 93 from Franklin County and 52 from Patrick County who have succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
We can deduce some basic information about these victims from changes in the daily data reports by VDH.
We know that three of these were at least 80 years old – as about 69% of all deaths have been – one was between the ages of 70 and 79 and two between 60 and 69.
Sovah-Martinsville Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan had said a couple of weeks ago that the hospital had been seeing younger patients, even some in their 30s who had died. “It’s obscene,” she said in a video that showed her visibly shaken.
But those deaths are not yet part of the database, showing how the lag time works.
Five of the victims reported Monday were white – which the preponderance of them have been – and one was Black. Four were female, and two were male. Most victims have been male.
Cases up too
The district also in its 3-day report added 140 new cases and three new hospitalizations.
Franklin County had 57 of those cases and a new hospitalization, and Henry County had 52 cases and two hospitalizations.
Patrick County added 20 new cases, and Martinsville had 11.
The deaths were spread fairly evenly across the three days, so the district's 7-day average of new cases dropped slightly, to 67 and 48.8 per 100,000 residents.
That’s been the trend statewide, too. There were fewer cases reported on Monday -- 1,997 -- lowering the 7-day average is now 3,102, or 36.4 per 100K.
The state did show another 81 deaths reported during the weekend, raising that total to 12,592 since the pandemic began. There have been 857,852 cases and 36,362 hospitalizations.
WPHD has had 15,117 of those cases, 955 hospitalizations and 369 deaths. The updated breakdowns:
- HENRY COUNTY: 5,884 cases, 411 hospitalizations, 139 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,900 cases, 183 hospitalizations, 85 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,846 cases, 129 hospitalizations, 52 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 5,487 cases, 232 hospitalizations, 93 deaths.
Vaccination news
As of Monday about 47% of district residents had had at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and about 42% had had a second shot of one of those or a shot of Johnson & Johnson to make them fully vaccinated – still well below the state’s rates of 67.5% and 60.1% respectively.
The health district has stepped up testing each Friday at the armory in Martinsville, and Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness worked with the Ridgeway Rescue Squad offered free vaccinations at the Henry County Fair. It’s unknown how many shots were distributed.
Pfizer Booster shots are under way now for residents 65 and older and other adults with sensitive health issues.
“The Virginia Department of Health has been working with its vaccination partners — pharmacies, health care providers, hospitals and other institutions — to prepare for this rollout,” Virginia’s state vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said in a statement released by VDH. “We are confident that we will have enough supply, and that access will be widely available.
“VDH is also establishing other vaccination sites to ensure eligible Virginians will be able to access a booster dose when it’s recommended. There is no need to rush to get your booster at six months and one day. VDH will provide information about accessing a booster dose on vaccinate.virginia.gov where you can search for and schedule a booster vaccination appointment.”
Pfizer also announced on Monday that it will seek Federal Drug Administration approval for a vaccine for children ages 5 through 11. No timetable has been established.
As of Monday, the West Piedmont Health District reported 2,337 cases involving children ages birth through 19 (up by 46 from Friday). The 10-19 group was 1,784 of those.
The number hospitalized remained at 14, with 8 of them 10-19. Data by age are not reported by locality.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.