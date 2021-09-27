COVID-19 claims 6 more lives in West Piedmont Health District

The COVID-19 report from this past weekend was deadly in the West Piedmont Health District.

There were six more deaths from the virus recorded as of 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health, making 28 this month -- more than one per day – after only 34 total in the district since April 30.

We know from basic data that these deaths were two residents each from Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — all data are tracked by residence – that push the district’s total to 369.

But it's unclear about how recently they occurred because VDH goes through a laborious process to verify information before adding to its death totals. Weeks or even months can pass before the death is recorded.

Three of the deaths were added on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday.

There now have been 139 residents of Henry County, 93 from Franklin County and 52 from Patrick County who have succumbed to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

We can deduce some basic information about these victims from changes in the daily data reports by VDH.