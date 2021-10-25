COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday

There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont Health District since Friday, reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Statewide, new cases are half of what they were in mid-September but all modes produced by the University of Virginia show the virus persisting through at least May of next year.

The effect the upcoming holiday season will have on the virus will likely produce an increase as more people traveling and spending more time indoors is expected to lead to great spread.

Just as the annual flu shot, a yearly COVID booster is now part of the conversation among the state’s physicians.

The transmission level in Virginia remains at “high” by the CDC and for that reason it is recommended that people wear masks indoors.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 153, followed by Franklin County with 102, Martinsville at 89 and Patrick County with 55.