COVID-19 claims five in the district since Friday

There have been five new deaths in the West Piedmont Health District since Friday, reported Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded two of those deaths in Henry County, two in Franklin County and one in Martinsville.
The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.
Statewide, new cases are half of what they were in mid-September but all modes produced by the University of Virginia show the virus persisting through at least May of next year.
The effect the upcoming holiday season will have on the virus will likely produce an increase as more people traveling and spending more time indoors is expected to lead to great spread.
Just as the annual flu shot, a yearly COVID booster is now part of the conversation among the state’s physicians.
The transmission level in Virginia remains at “high” by the CDC and for that reason it is recommended that people wear masks indoors.
Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 153, followed by Franklin County with 102, Martinsville at 89 and Patrick County with 55.
Henry County has had 432 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 247, Martinsville at 184 and Patrick County with 131.
Henry County had 46 new cases reported Friday and is at 6,407. Franklin County has had 25 new cases over the same period with 5,996 total. Martinsville has had 18 new cases with 2,043 total, and Patrick County has had 18 new cases with a total of 2,018.
The district has had 16,464 total cases, 994 hospitalizations and 399 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 918,700 cases, 38,397 hospitalizations and 13,745 deaths due to COVID-19.
In the state, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 52%, Henry and Franklin counties 44% and Patrick County 37%.
Worldwide there have been 243.8 million COVID-19 cases and 4.9 million deaths. In the U.S. there have been 45.4 million cases and 735,992 deaths.
