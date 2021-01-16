COVID-19 claims Henry County resident amid new outbreak and statewide daily record

On a day when Virginia eclipsed its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, the West Piedmont Health District also had another drastic rise and lost another resident to the disease.

Virginia posted 6,757 new cases on Saturday morning, nearly 1,000 more than the previous high, which was the 5,798 set last Saturday.

The West Piedmont Health District also fell just short of its single-day mark, posting 132 new cases, its third-highest total, surpassed by 151 on Jan. 7 and 135 on Jan. 8.

That's now the 64th resident of Henry County – the Virginia Department of Health tracks all data by place of residence -- and the 148th in the district lost to COVID-19.

All other data are compiled through 5 p.m. the previous afternoon, but the death could have occurred just about any time, because VDH confirms original diagnoses by reviewing death certificates before adding them to its database.

Based on changes to that database this latest victim appears to be a white male in his 50s, only the 10th person in that age group to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Victims usually are older, with 113 in the district being at least 70 years old.