COVID-19 claims Henry County resident amid new outbreak and statewide daily record

On a day when Virginia eclipsed its single-day record for COVID-19 cases, the West Piedmont Health District also had another drastic rise and lost another resident to the disease.
Virginia posted 6,757 new cases on Saturday morning, nearly 1,000 more than the previous high, which was the 5,798 set last Saturday.
The West Piedmont Health District also fell just short of its single-day mark, posting 132 new cases, its third-highest total, surpassed by 151 on Jan. 7 and 135 on Jan. 8.
That's now the 64th resident of Henry County – the Virginia Department of Health tracks all data by place of residence -- and the 148th in the district lost to COVID-19.
All other data are compiled through 5 p.m. the previous afternoon, but the death could have occurred just about any time, because VDH confirms original diagnoses by reviewing death certificates before adding them to its database.
Based on changes to that database this latest victim appears to be a white male in his 50s, only the 10th person in that age group to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Victims usually are older, with 113 in the district being at least 70 years old.
Sovah-Health officials said last week, though, that more of its rapidly rising number of hospitalized cases have been trending younger. People between the ages of 40 and 59 have accounted for 2,624 of the 8,321 cases in the district, and about a quarter of the 515 hospitalizations have been in the 40-59 age bracket.
There were 202 cases and seven new hospitalizations in the past two days, and the district has averaged 92 cases for the past seven days, which is about 15 fewer than the rate a week ago.
Henry County accounted for 74 of those cases and four hospitalizations. Franklin County had 80 cases and two hospitalizations. Martinsville added 37 cases and Patrick County had 11, with one hospitalization.
New outbreak
The growth in Martinsville could be attributed to the new outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab.
That long-term care facility was added to the state’s outbreak database as of Jan. 8 (although it didn’t show up until today) and accounts for 89 patients -- no deaths – a higher total than previously had been disclosed.
Officials of Kissito Health Care, which owns the facility, had sent at least four emails since the first of the year to residents, employees and family members that listed 74 residents and employees who had tested positive.
Latest COVID-19 data
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|3,285
|241
|64
|Martinsville
|1,211
|107
|28
|Patrick County
|923
|75
|28
|Franklin County
|2,902
|92
|28
|West Piedmont total
|8,321
|515
|148
|19.4%
|Danville
|3,045
|190
|63
|Pittsylvania County
|3,489
|139
|41
|15.3%
|Virginia
|429,391
|19,846
|5,706
|14.7%
The residents have been placed in a COVID-19 treatment area, and quarantining employees until they had two consecutive negative tests. The company also has curtailed visitations and aggressively increased rapid testing.
An official of Kissito has not responded to requests for additional information, but an epidemiologist with the West Piedmont Health District this week confirmed the earlier totals.
VDH on Saturday also removed from its outbreak database two facilities in Henry County -- Community Alternatives and Harmony Hall – that had accounted for at least 20 cases and an undisclosed number of deaths.
Starling View Manor in Martinsville remains listed in the database, although its number of cases are too few – usually one or two – to be listed, and there have been no deaths.
Vaccine updates
Officials in state and nationally have turned their attention to finding ways to get more people injected with the vaccine from either Pfizer or Moderna, and state leaders are expressing frustration with misinformation from the federal government about doses and when they might receive them.
VDH’s data show that less than a third (263,143) of the roughly 943,000 doses received by the state have been injected into residents. There are slightly more than 32,000 people statewide who have been fully vaccinated.
These data show that 2,754 residents of the West Piedmont Health District have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 200 are fully vaccinated. And 114 of those who are live in Henry County and 76 in Franklin County.
West Piedmont remains in the first phase of the distribution plan created by VDH from the guidelines issued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some areas – including on Friday the Pittsylvania County-Danville Health District – have moved to Phase 1b, which allows citizens 65 and older and those younger with some health conditions to schedule vaccinations.
The rollout will be addressed further today during a briefing by Dr. Danny TK Avula, whom Gov. Ralph Northam recently named as his vaccine coordinator, and others.
Testing in Stuart
Meanwhile VDH announced on Friday that the Walgreens at 140 South Main St. in Stuart had been added to the list of pharmacies that now are providing rapid testing on a drive-through basis. Nearly 51,000 tests have been conducted in teh district, and nearly 1 in 5 has been positive (19.4%).
VDH is encouraging these tests for individuals who are symptomatic, who have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, those at high risk of illness or complications and essential employees, such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers.
Pharmacy employees help administer the tests and process the results within 24 hours.
VDH says appointments can be scheduled for adults and children age 3 and older who meet certain criteria. Appointments can be made by following the steps at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing
Patrick County Schools on Thursday converted all students from hybrid to all-virtual learning at least through Jan. 27. The district said this was because of issues related to COVID-19, but it didn’t elaborate.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.