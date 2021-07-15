COVID-19 claims life of Henry County teacher who had been vaccinated

“The CDC indicated to me that that’s one of the groups that it might not work like it’s supposed to. If we can keep somebody else who is in the same position from catching this … then something positive will come out of it.”

In an article by CNN Health, Dr. Beth Wallace, a rheumatologist, and her team at the University of Michigan estimate that about 6 million Americans are taking immunosuppressants that could interfere with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Studies are being conducted across the country to test how well the coronavirus vaccines work alongside various immunosuppressant drugs.

Amy Ferguson had taught all subjects in middle school before settling on math in the past few years as a seventh-grade teacher. She had taught at G.W. Carver Middle School before moving to FCMS.

“I worked with Mrs. Ferguson closely in math content meetings for three years before coming into the building as an administrator two years ago,” FCMS Principal Hope Perry said in an email to the Bulletin. “She was part of the collaborative team that I held up as my model for all other collaborative teams that I worked with in the county.