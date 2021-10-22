COVID-19 claims lives in Henry and Franklin counties

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday morning in the West Piedmont District. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded one of those deaths as in Henry County and the other in Franklin County.
The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville.
Franklin County reached its 100th death due to COVID-19 on Friday while Patrick County recorded its 2,000 case.
Stacker, a research and analysis company, compiled a list on Thursday of the cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Virginia, and Martinsville is third on that list and 21st among all cities and counties nationwide.
Henry County rated 28th on the list and 1,054 highest nationwide.
Patrick County rated 23rd highest by Stacker and 923rd nationwide.
Emporia ranked secondnd on the list and eighth nationwide, while Galax had the highest rate in the state and also has the highest rate nationwide.
Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 151, followed by Franklin County with 100, Martinsville at 88 and Patrick County with 55.
Henry County has had 432 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 246, Martinsville at 184 and Patrick County with 131.
Henry County had 24 new cases reported Friday and is at 6,361. Franklin County has had 14 new cases over the same period with 5,971 total. Martinsville has had four new cases with 2,025 total, and Patrick County has had two new cases with a total of 2,000.
The district has had 16,357 total cases, 993 hospitalizations and 394 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 914,755 cases, 38,269 hospitalizations and 13,668 deaths due to COVID-19.
In the state, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 51%, Henry and Franklin counties 44% and Patrick County 37%.
Worldwide there have been 242.8 million COVID-19 cases and 4.9 million deaths. In the U.S. there have been 45.3 million cases and 734,550 deaths.
