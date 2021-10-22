COVID-19 claims lives in Henry and Franklin counties

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Friday morning in the West Piedmont District. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded one of those deaths as in Henry County and the other in Franklin County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville.

Franklin County reached its 100th death due to COVID-19 on Friday while Patrick County recorded its 2,000 case.

Stacker, a research and analysis company, compiled a list on Thursday of the cities and counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Virginia, and Martinsville is third on that list and 21st among all cities and counties nationwide.

Henry County rated 28th on the list and 1,054 highest nationwide.

Patrick County rated 23rd highest by Stacker and 923rd nationwide.

Emporia ranked secondnd on the list and eighth nationwide, while Galax had the highest rate in the state and also has the highest rate nationwide.