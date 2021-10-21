COVID-19 claims one in Franklin County; cluster clinics planned this weekend

As area residents continue dying from COVID-19, vaccination opportunities are increasing.
One new death has been attributed to COVID-19 in the West Piedmont District since Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded that death in Franklin County.
The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.
Today in Martinsville a drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held from 2-6 p.m. at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., from 2-6 p.m. A $50 gift card will be given to each person receiving his or her first COVID-19 shot, for as long as the cards last.
Various area churches have partnered with the VDH in an Iriswood District-wide vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The clinic is free, but pre-registration is required.
Nine churches are reportedly participating, with the central location at Moral Hill Baptist Church on Va. 58 East in Axton. To register or for more information, contact United Way Community Health Worker Karen Millner at 336-695-6872.
Meanwhile, Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 150, followed by Franklin County with 99, Martinsville at 88 and Patrick County with 55.
Henry County has had 432 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 246, Martinsville at 184 and Patrick County with 131.
Henry County has had 13 new cases reported since Wednesday and is at 6,337. Franklin County has also had 31 news cases over the same period with 5,957 total. Martinsville has had three new cases with 2,021 total, and Patrick County has had eight new cases with a total of 1,998.
The district has had 16,313 total cases, 993 hospitalizations and 392 deaths.
In the state, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 51%, Henry and Franklin counties 44% and Patrick County 37%.
Worldwide there have been 242.2 million COVID-19 cases and 4.9 million deaths. In the U.S. there have been 45.2 million cases and 731,410 deaths.
