COVID-19 claims one in Franklin County; cluster clinics planned this weekend

As area residents continue dying from COVID-19, vaccination opportunities are increasing.

One new death has been attributed to COVID-19 in the West Piedmont District since Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has recorded that death in Franklin County.

The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Today in Martinsville a drive-thru vaccination clinic will be held from 2-6 p.m. at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, 401 Fayette St., from 2-6 p.m. A $50 gift card will be given to each person receiving his or her first COVID-19 shot, for as long as the cards last.

Various area churches have partnered with the VDH in an Iriswood District-wide vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The clinic is free, but pre-registration is required.

Nine churches are reportedly participating, with the central location at Moral Hill Baptist Church on Va. 58 East in Axton. To register or for more information, contact United Way Community Health Worker Karen Millner at 336-695-6872.

Meanwhile, Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 150, followed by Franklin County with 99, Martinsville at 88 and Patrick County with 55.