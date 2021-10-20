COVID-19 claims one in Henry County

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported one new death in Henry County on Monday due to COVID-19.
That puts Henry County at the top of the list of deaths due to the virus in the Piedmont District, which includes the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.
Henry County has now recorded 150 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Franklin County with 98, Martinsville at 88 and Patrick County with 55 for a district-wide total of 391.
In Virginia the VDH reports 911,321 cases, an increase of 1,822 since Tuesday, resulting in 47 new deaths for a total of 13,585.
In Henry County, there have been 431 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 246, Martinsville with 184 and Patrick County at 131.
There have been 2,600 cases in the district involving children and teenagers ages 0-19 years of age, almost 16% of all cases reported. The VDH data shows two spikes in underage cases, at the end of August and again around Sept. 20, and otherwise a decline.
Largely spared the disease early in the spread of the pandemic, children have seen their rates of infection surging throughout Virginia since July. Current statistics reflect that as much as a quarter of all new cases in Virginia are occurring in children.
Henry County has had 12 new cases since Monday and is at 6,324 total. Franklin County has recorded 32 new cases over the same period with a total of 5,926. Martinsville has had four new cases with 2,018 total, and Patrick County has had six new cases and 1,990 total.
The district has had 16,258 total cases, 992 hospitalizations and 391 deaths.
Across Virginia, 62% of the population is fully vaccinated, while the district lags considerably behind. Martinsville is at 51%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 44% and Patrick County is at 37% in numbers of the population that are fully vaccinated.
On Wednesday, the Johns Hopkins online live COVID-19 dashboard showed 45.1 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S., more than any other country, with 728,3131 deaths.
Worldwide, there have been 241.6 million COVID-19 cases and 4.9 million deaths attributed to the virus.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.