COVID-19 claims one in Henry County

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported one new death in Henry County on Monday due to COVID-19.

That puts Henry County at the top of the list of deaths due to the virus in the Piedmont District, which includes the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the City of Martinsville.

Henry County has now recorded 150 COVID-19 related deaths, followed by Franklin County with 98, Martinsville at 88 and Patrick County with 55 for a district-wide total of 391.

In Virginia the VDH reports 911,321 cases, an increase of 1,822 since Tuesday, resulting in 47 new deaths for a total of 13,585.

In Henry County, there have been 431 hospitalizations, followed by Franklin County with 246, Martinsville with 184 and Patrick County at 131.

There have been 2,600 cases in the district involving children and teenagers ages 0-19 years of age, almost 16% of all cases reported. The VDH data shows two spikes in underage cases, at the end of August and again around Sept. 20, and otherwise a decline.