COVID-19 claims Patrick County man

August's first casualty of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District is another resident of Patrick County

That death was recorded by 5 p.m. Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health and came on a day when the health district reported a spike to 30 new cases and one more hospitalization as the virus continues to spread across Virginia.

Statewide there were 1,845 new case reported Friday morning. VDH no longer updates its data on the weekend.

So the latest count is that the 7-day average of new cases statewide is now at 1,469, having nearly doubled in a week.

This is the fifth Patrick County resident to be reported to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past month -- one death later was subtracted from the data -- and the third in the past three weeks, but we don't know when this death actually occurred. VDH goes through a weeks-long process of evaluating records before adding to its database.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020 – and Patrick County was one of the last localities in the state with a positive test for the virus – this is 47th victim of COVID-19 from Patrick County and the 333rd in the health district.