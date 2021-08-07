COVID-19 claims Patrick County man

August's first casualty of COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District is another resident of Patrick County
That death was recorded by 5 p.m. Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health and came on a day when the health district reported a spike to 30 new cases and one more hospitalization as the virus continues to spread across Virginia.
Statewide there were 1,845 new case reported Friday morning. VDH no longer updates its data on the weekend.
So the latest count is that the 7-day average of new cases statewide is now at 1,469, having nearly doubled in a week.
This is the fifth Patrick County resident to be reported to have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past month -- one death later was subtracted from the data -- and the third in the past three weeks, but we don't know when this death actually occurred. VDH goes through a weeks-long process of evaluating records before adding to its database.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020 – and Patrick County was one of the last localities in the state with a positive test for the virus – this is 47th victim of COVID-19 from Patrick County and the 333rd in the health district.
All data are tracked by a person's residence, and we never know much about victims of the disease.
But shifts in the data show us that this was a white male between the ages of 60 and 69.
Victims in the health district have been at least 70 years old (248 of them), white (243) and male (179). All but two cases have involved people 40 and older.
Patrick County has by far the lowest vaccination rate in the health district and the third-lowest for first shots and second-lowest for total vaccinated among all localities in Virginia.
Updated data from the Virginia Department of Health
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,776
|384
|124
|21,707
|19,103
|42.9%
|Martinsville
|1,648
|171
|79
|6,399
|5,664
|49.8%
|Patrick County
|1,450
|121
|47
|6,329
|5,676
|35.7%
|Franklin County
|4,261
|207
|83
|23,923
|21,770
|42.7%
|West Piedmont total
|12,135
|883
|333
|10.70%
|58,358
|52,213
|42.5%
|Danville
|4,625
|325
|144
|18,193
|15,750
|45.4%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,850
|281
|86
|11.70%
|25,690
|22,768
|42.6%
|Virginia
|704,664
|31,628
|11,558
|8.00%
|5,086,702
|4,417,727
|59.6%
As of Friday, about 36% of residents had received at least one shot of vaccine, and fewer than 1 in 3 were fully vaccinated, compared to 61% and 54.4%, respectively, statewide.
The 30 new cases in the health district is the largest single day since May 8, when 44 cases were reported in an abnormal spike, such as data cleanup. There have been 142 new cases in the past 7 days.
Franklin County (with 13) and Henry County (with 12) accounted for almost all the new cases, but Martinsville had three, and Patrick County had two. Franklin County had the new hospitalization.
The district's 7-day average rose another 11%, to 20, and its rate per 100K is now at 14.7, just about doubling in a week.
Last Friday those numbers were 10 and 7.4. VDH later Friday will post its updated report on the spread and effect of variants across Virginia.
Officials in Franklin County on Friday issued a public health alert -- they had issued several earlier this year as cases skyrocketed -- and encouraged citizens to take all precautions against the virus.
The alert cited the approximately 13 new cases reported on Friday morning and that the 7-day average number of new daily cases per 100,000 population is 19.1. The county has had 75 cases in the past week.
Variant report changes
In its updated report on variant cases on Friday, VDH made some significant changes to its data dashboard that actually diminished the information to be reported.
We know that as of the week of July 25, the most recent data available, there had been 64 cases in the health district caused by variants, up about 16% from the previous Friday.
What the new dataset does not tell us is how many hospitalizations or deaths in the health district have been caused by variants.
And we don’t know the growth of the delta variant by district. That data has been removed in favor of a regional report that involves several health districts.
There was no statement from VDH about why it was reducing the pertinent information.
By adding various breakdowns, we can determine that there have been, 3,829 cases statewide caused by variants, and about 11% (436) have been linked to delta.