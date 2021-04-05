COVID-19 claims two more residents of Martinsville

Two more residents of Martinsville have been found to have died from COVID-19.

Those deaths were recorded by 5 p.m. Sunday by the Virginia Department of Health, bringing to 76 the city's victims and 310 in the West Piedmont Health District who have fallen to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

This brings to three the death toll in April after a surge in early March that declined significantly in the final week.

VDH tracks data by a person’s residence, but otherwise we know only about victims what can be deduced from changes in the data updated each day.

We know that one of these victims was at least 80 years old, as roughly 52%, or 160, of the 310 victims have been, but the other was between the ages of 50 and 59, the 26th victim in that age bracket.

Both were men (167 have been), and one was white (222) and the other Black (78).

These deaths could have occurred weeks or months ago, though. VDH officials meticulously comb records to verify COVID-19 as the cause of death before adding to its database.