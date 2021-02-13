COVID-19 death count hits 200 in West Piedmont Health District, with 6 new victims reported

Only four facilities in the data bases have had more cases than Mulberry Creek, and 11 others have had more deaths.

Another outbreak, at Martinsville Health & Rehab, no longer is listed on VDH’s site, but outbreak had fallen off once before and returned. It had accounted for 19 cases and an unreported number of deaths – likely one or two – when it was listed.

Because Mulberry Creek is in Martinsville, the city has taken the brunt of recent deaths, with two more reported Friday and Saturday, pushing its overall total to 43, second only to Henry County’s 83.

Patrick County had two new deaths – its first multiple-death day since October – and now has had 32. Franklin County added one more and has had 42.

We never know much about the victims of this virus, but we can discern some basic information about these most recent six.

Five of them are in the 80-plus age range – as now 102 of the 200 have been – but the other was age 40-49, the seventh person in that age bracket to die from the disease.

Four of them were male, two female, and two were white, one was Black, and the racial identity of the other three was not disclosed.