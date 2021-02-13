COVID-19 death count hits 200 in West Piedmont Health District, with 6 new victims reported

COVID-19 never lets its name escape the headlines, bringing cases and deaths day after day to ensure the virus is never far from the public’s consciousness.
In the past two days, six more people have died in the West Piedmont Health District. That’s now 200 lost to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 10 months.
January was the deadliest month in the health district, with 41 recorded deaths, but February, just reaching its halfway point, could challenge that. There have been 26 deaths added as of 5 p.m. Friday.
Typically we don't know exactly when these deaths might have occurred. The Virginia Department of Health often awaits death certificates to verify cause before adding to its database. We do know VDH tracts all data by residence.
But we know that several of these latest deaths have been attributed to an exploding outbreak of tragedy at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville.
VDH updated its database of ongoing outbreaks at long-term-care facilities on Friday, and there now are 151 cases since the outbreak was listed on Jan. 8. There also are now 10 deaths, four more than last Friday and one more than we had known from Thursday.
That’s when epidemiologist Sharon Ortiz-García said in the email that “recent reported deaths are associated with an outbreak at this LTCF [long-term-care facility] in Martinsville.”
Only four facilities in the data bases have had more cases than Mulberry Creek, and 11 others have had more deaths.
Another outbreak, at Martinsville Health & Rehab, no longer is listed on VDH’s site, but outbreak had fallen off once before and returned. It had accounted for 19 cases and an unreported number of deaths – likely one or two – when it was listed.
Because Mulberry Creek is in Martinsville, the city has taken the brunt of recent deaths, with two more reported Friday and Saturday, pushing its overall total to 43, second only to Henry County’s 83.
Patrick County had two new deaths – its first multiple-death day since October – and now has had 32. Franklin County added one more and has had 42.
We never know much about the victims of this virus, but we can discern some basic information about these most recent six.
Five of them are in the 80-plus age range – as now 102 of the 200 have been – but the other was age 40-49, the seventh person in that age bracket to die from the disease.
Four of them were male, two female, and two were white, one was Black, and the racial identity of the other three was not disclosed.
These demographics follow the trend of the 200, who have been older than 70, white but mostly male.
There also were 97 new cases and eight new hospitalizations reported in the past two days, pushing the district’s totals to 10,224 cases and 596 hospitalizations.
The 7-day average of new cases has fallen to 52, but it was more than twice that about a month ago.
Henry County had 41 of the new cases and three new hospitalizations. Franklin County had 38 cases and a hospitalization. Martinsville had12 new cases and three hospitalizations, and Patrick County had 16 cases and two hospitalizations.
Vaccinations continue to be delivered across the state – although there is a delay this weekend with registration as the state changes its processes, including no more paper registration – but 11.7% of the population, nearly 995,000, now have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
Approaching 15,000 residents of the West Piedmont Health District had received at least one shot.
There are 303,942 residents who are fully vaccinated, slightly more than 2,500 of those in West Piedmont.
Across Virginia there have been 547,424 cases of COVID-19, 6,996 deaths -- up by 30 since Friday – and 22,846 hospitalizations.
The latest totals in the West Piedmont Health District are:
- Henry County: 4,033 cases, 267 hospitalizations, 83 deaths.
- Martinsville: 1,459, 124, 43.
- Patrick County: 1,147, 86, 32.
- Franklin County: 3,585, 119, 42.
By comparison, Danville has reported 4,071 cases (89 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 4,538 (55 deaths).
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.