COVID-19 death toll rises to 448 in the district, free vaccine clinic for children today

The CDC notes that COVID-19 ranks as one of the top 10 causes of death for children aged 5-11, and children who get infected with COVID-19 can also develop serious complications such as multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a condition in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, the release said.

Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions, according to CDC guidance, said Bell's release.

Vaccination provides several advantages for parents to consider, including the protection of family members and siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they are infected, preventing children from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19 and helping to keep them in school and safely participating in sports and other group activities.

The Virginia Department of Health says there have been four new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Monday's report, two in Henry County and two in Franklin County.

