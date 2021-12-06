COVID-19 death toll rises to 448 in the district, free vaccine clinic for children today

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children is being held today from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd.
The clinic is for children who need a first dose, or a second dose for those vaccinated Nov. 17 or prior. Registration is required. You can register your child at the Virginia Department of Health website.
Scientists have conducted clinical trials with about 3,000 children, and the Food and Drug Administration has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has met the safety and efficacy standards for authorization in children ages 5 through 11 years old, and the safety of COVID-19 vaccines continues to be monitored, a release West Piedmont Health District Population Health Manager and Public Information Officer Nancy Bell said.
Widespread vaccination for COVID-19 is a critical tool to best protect everyone from COVID-19 and COVID-19-related complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Children and teens who are fully vaccinated can safely resume many activities that they did prior to the pandemic, the release from Bell stated.
Children are as likely to be infected with COVID-19 as adults and can get very sick from COVID-19, have both short and long-term health complications from COVID-19 and spread COVID-19 to others, including at home and school, Bell's release said.
The CDC notes that COVID-19 ranks as one of the top 10 causes of death for children aged 5-11, and children who get infected with COVID-19 can also develop serious complications such as multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a condition in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, the release said.
Children with underlying medical conditions are more at risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared with children without underlying medical conditions, according to CDC guidance, said Bell's release.
Vaccination provides several advantages for parents to consider, including the protection of family members and siblings who are not eligible for vaccination and family members who may be at increased risk of getting very sick if they are infected, preventing children from getting seriously sick even if they do get COVID-19 and helping to keep them in school and safely participating in sports and other group activities.
The Virginia Department of Health says there have been four new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 since Monday's report, two in Henry County and two in Franklin County.
The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville.
Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 180, followed by Franklin County with 114, Martinsville at 94 and Patrick County with 60.
Henry County has had 469 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 280, Martinsville at 186 and Patrick County with 137.
Henry County had 15 new cases since Monday's report, Franklin County had 10, there have been two in Martinsville and one in Patrick County.
The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population has Franklin County at 45, Patrick County with 44, Henry County is at 35, and Martinsville at 34.
In total, Henry County has had 7,171 cases, followed by Franklin County with 6,648, Patrick County 2,338 and Martinsville with 2,249 total.
In the state, 65% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 54%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 46%, and Patrick County 39%.
The district has had 18,406 total cases, 1,072 hospitalizations and 448 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 985,296 cases, 40,090 hospitalizations and 14,798 deaths due to COVID-19.
In the U.S. there have been 49 million COVID-19 cases and 789,902 deaths. Worldwide there have been 266 million cases and 5.2 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.