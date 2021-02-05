COVID-19 deaths in the West Piedmont Health District grow by 7

There were seven new deaths from COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District reported Friday, matching the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic began.
Seven equals the total from Aug. 19 and trails only the record 10 deaths posted twice (on Sept. 15 and Jan. 28).
That's now 12 deaths since Feb. 1 and 26 deaths in the past eight days reported by the Virginia Department of Health, which said there 82 deaths statewide on Friday.
These deaths could've occurred just about any time recently, because VDH typically waits to confirm cause on death certificates before adding to its database. All statistics are tracked by a person's residence.
Five of these victims are from Henry County, one is from Martinsville and the other from Franklin County, and they push the district’s death toll to 186. Henry County has had 88 of those, and Martinsville and Franklin County each have had 37.
We don’t know much about victims, but we know that five of these were at least 80 years old and the other two were between the ages of 70 and 79, the two age categories that have accounted for 141 of the district’s deaths.
Five were men, and two were women. Five were white and two Black.
Meanwhile, cases and hospitalizations also rose again after having fallen for the past few days, and a dozen new cases were added to the largest outbreak of a long-term-care facility at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville
Mulberry Creek, which was added to the state’s database of outbreaks on Jan. 8, now is up to 144 cases (it was 132 last Friday, the day the database is updated) from among residents and staff. There also have been six deaths attributed there, but no new ones this week.
Kissito Healthcare, which owns the facility, has been aggressive about testing everyone continuously, isolating positive residents and quarantining employees.
There also is an ongoing outbreak at Martinsville Health & Rehab, but its case count remained at 39. Death count at that facility is probably one or two, because the state’s site shows there are cases but doesn’t include the number as a privacy protection.
VDH reported there were 96 new cases in the district on Friday, which pushed the 7-day average up to 59, and there were six new hospitalizations.
Henry County had 39 of the new cases and three of the hospitalizations. Franklin County reported 28 cases and a hospitalization. Patrick County had 16 cases, and Martinsville had 13, and each had a new hospitalization.
Since the pandemic began the health district has had 9,808 cases, 568 hospitalizations and 186 deaths.
By contrast, Danville has reported 3,801 cases (70 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 4,246 (46 deaths).
Virginia added 5,069 COVID-19 cases on Friday, an increase of more than 2,000 from Thursday's figures. There have been 521,467 cases, 6,732 deaths and 21,893 hospitalizations.
