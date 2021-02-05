COVID-19 deaths in the West Piedmont Health District grow by 7

There were seven new deaths from COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District reported Friday, matching the second-highest single-day total since the pandemic began.

Seven equals the total from Aug. 19 and trails only the record 10 deaths posted twice (on Sept. 15 and Jan. 28).

That's now 12 deaths since Feb. 1 and 26 deaths in the past eight days reported by the Virginia Department of Health, which said there 82 deaths statewide on Friday.

These deaths could've occurred just about any time recently, because VDH typically waits to confirm cause on death certificates before adding to its database. All statistics are tracked by a person's residence.

Five of these victims are from Henry County, one is from Martinsville and the other from Franklin County, and they push the district’s death toll to 186. Henry County has had 88 of those, and Martinsville and Franklin County each have had 37.

We don’t know much about victims, but we know that five of these were at least 80 years old and the other two were between the ages of 70 and 79, the two age categories that have accounted for 141 of the district’s deaths.

Five were men, and two were women. Five were white and two Black.

