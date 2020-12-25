COVID-19 didn't stop Richard's Dinner from preparing 2,500 meals

On Christmas Eve volunteers began preparing meals for the annual “Richard’s Dinner” event at the First Baptist Church in Martinsville for the 36th time.
When Christmas Day arrived, a carefully orchestrated plan under the direction of Scott Norman was well underway.
That plan, approved by the governor’s office to meet current COVID-19 restrictions, was to provide meals to about 2,500 people in need.
“We have 1,200 orders for delivery,” Norman said. “We don’t know the number of meals that will be picked up yet.”
People in more than 100 vehicles were already lined up in the church parking lot when the process began around noon.
“A volunteer marks every car with a card showing how many meals they need,” Norman said. “The Henry County Food Pantry truck is here, too, if they need groceries.”
Kitchen workers supplied the food stations inside with food and volunteers passed through each station, filling containers with hot meals.
“We are restricted by the number of people in the room,” Norman said. “Family pods work together, but everyone else keeps socially distant from one another.”
Norman said the number of volunteers this year was about the same as in years past, but this year they were working in shifts instead of all at the same time.
“It’s a longer process,” Norman said. “We just had to slow it down and work at it longer.”
Deserts came first on Christmas Eve, then the cooking began, and when the food was ready, the meals were prepared.
Take-out meals were the first to leave the church doors on Christmas Day as people lined up in their vehicles to pick-up their meals.
Delivery volunteers were expected to arrive later in the afternoon and begin deliveries of meals throughout Martinsville and Henry County.
That process was expected to continue throughout the day.
“Everyone is just being so patient,” Norman said. “It just breaks my heart that we can’t have meals inside so people can fellowship, but just tell everyone not to worry - Richard’s Dinner 2021 will be here before you know. it."
