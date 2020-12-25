COVID-19 didn't stop Richard's Dinner from preparing 2,500 meals

On Christmas Eve volunteers began preparing meals for the annual “Richard’s Dinner” event at the First Baptist Church in Martinsville for the 36th time.

When Christmas Day arrived, a carefully orchestrated plan under the direction of Scott Norman was well underway.

That plan, approved by the governor’s office to meet current COVID-19 restrictions, was to provide meals to about 2,500 people in need.

“We have 1,200 orders for delivery,” Norman said. “We don’t know the number of meals that will be picked up yet.”

People in more than 100 vehicles were already lined up in the church parking lot when the process began around noon.

“A volunteer marks every car with a card showing how many meals they need,” Norman said. “The Henry County Food Pantry truck is here, too, if they need groceries.”

Kitchen workers supplied the food stations inside with food and volunteers passed through each station, filling containers with hot meals.

“We are restricted by the number of people in the room,” Norman said. “Family pods work together, but everyone else keeps socially distant from one another.”