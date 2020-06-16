COVID-19 hits Henry County Public Service Authority budget, but federal funding help is on the way for utility customers

Henry County Public Service Authority revenue took a $70,000 hit last month because of the coronavirus, board members learned Monday.
Finance Director Darrell Jones said May revenue was $70,000 less compared to May 2019, based on water consumption from April.
“Hopefully April was our worst month,” Jones said during the monthly board meeting. Otherwise, he said, “our financial position is quite strong. That helps.”
PSA Manager Tim Hall said the water authority is seeing “a slight uptick” now that businesses are starting to reopen under Virginia’s Phase II of the pandemic response.
Hall also updated the board on federal coronavirus relief money coming to the area through the CARES Act. Virginia chose to distribute about half of these funds directly to localities based on their population.
Henry County has received more than $4.4 million that will be presented to the Board of Supervisors next week for appropriation, Hall said. Although these funds were allocated to the county and not the PSA, which is a separate entity, he said portions of it will benefit PSA customers.
“We will donate a significant chunk of that money to Social Services to allow citizens who have trouble paying their utility bills to demonstrate their need and get help,” Hall said. This pot of money will be available for any utility, not just PSA bills, he added. “We’re hopeful that our customers will not be caught in a bind.”
Hall said the PSA has not cut off any accounts for non-payment since the pandemic began in March. The PSA board voted Monday to continue that policy. The State Corporation Commission has decreed no utilities can cut off accounts through August; the Henry County PSA is not subject to the SCC, but Hall asked board members to allow the utility to follow SCC guidelines on cutoffs.
Also, Henry County is looking at using part of the CARES funding for a local business grant program, which will “hopefully help keep people on their feet,” Hall said. Martinsville implemented a similar program.
However, the federal money comes with “a lot of strings on it,” he said. “We’re still trying to figure out how those strings are working.”
Funds can be used for “any COVID-related expense” incurred from March through December 2020, Hall said. “We have not really gotten specific directions on what those expenses may be,” he said.
Meter upgrades
The PSA plans to move forward with upgrades that will allow about half of its water meters to be read from a single location.
Henry County Engineering Director Tim Pace said a recent study performed by Sensus determined that 6,400 meters could be read if a fixed-base system is installed at the Ferndale tank site. The cost of the equipment and installation by Sensus is about $82,000, he said, plus an annual fee for the cloud data storage.
“We feel like being able to read half of our meters with the push of a button and having that efficiency is well worth it,” Pace told the board.
Hall said the PSA has the money in the budget for the expense. One benefit of the fixed-base system, he said, is “we can see almost in real time where water leaks are.”
Pace said the PSA has already cut back on the amount of staff time needed for meter reading after upgrading more than 13,000 meters to a radio system during the past couple of years. Crews can take readings as they drive by homes instead of getting out and looking at each meter individually. This has cut the process down from about 17 works days to four or five, he said.
Hall said the additional efficiency from the fixed-base system would “free up personnel to do other things.”
Pace said the city of Martinsville water department upgraded about five years ago to the exact same Sensus system the county PSA is looking at, and he has heard they are happy with it.
Preston Road
water line project
About half of the planned water line extension on Preston Road will require easements, affecting about 77 properties, the board learned Monday. Easement packets will be mailed soon, Pace said.
Hall added that “there has been significant interest for water down this road. Residents have been wanting this for a long time. Hopefully that will mitigate any concerns that they have.”
Fieldale lead service line replacement
The PSA has been using $1 million in state grant funds to replace old lead service lines in the Fieldale area. Prillaman & Pace Inc. of Martinsville was awarded a contract for $314,088 for the second phase of the project. However, this is about $82,500 more than the amount of remaining grant funds, Pace said.
The board approved appropriating money from the general fund to complete this phase of the project.
Design and environmental activities are underway for the third phase of the project, which is expected to go out to bid this fall, Pace said.
Kim Barto Meeks is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at 276-638-8801.
