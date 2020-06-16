COVID-19 hits Henry County Public Service Authority budget, but federal funding help is on the way for utility customers

“We feel like being able to read half of our meters with the push of a button and having that efficiency is well worth it,” Pace told the board.

Hall said the PSA has the money in the budget for the expense. One benefit of the fixed-base system, he said, is “we can see almost in real time where water leaks are.”

Pace said the PSA has already cut back on the amount of staff time needed for meter reading after upgrading more than 13,000 meters to a radio system during the past couple of years. Crews can take readings as they drive by homes instead of getting out and looking at each meter individually. This has cut the process down from about 17 works days to four or five, he said.

Hall said the additional efficiency from the fixed-base system would “free up personnel to do other things.”

Pace said the city of Martinsville water department upgraded about five years ago to the exact same Sensus system the county PSA is looking at, and he has heard they are happy with it.

