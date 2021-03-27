COVID-19 impact in the region reaches 11,000 cases

There now have been more than 11,000 residents of the West Piedmont Health District who have been infected with COVID-19.
That plateau was reached by 5 p.m. Friday, when 31 new cases were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, pushing to 11,015 the number who have contracted the disease in the past year.
VDH also reported another death in the district -- the first since Monday -- and two new hospitalizations.
If you want to put the number of cases in perspective, the total means about 8% of the collective population of Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Or that’s equal to all but about 1,000 residents of the city of Martinsville.
If those numbers aren’t stunning, they were compiled in just more than a year, meaning that in the past 53 weeks, there have been about 207 cases every week, or just less than the same 31 daily that was registered on Saturday morning.
This came as 25.5% of the residents now have had at least one shot of a vaccine, and about 11.1% (15,288) were fully vaccinated from the more than 50,000 doses distributed across the district.
The most recent death was a resident of Martinsville -- VDH tracks all data by residence -- and was the 72nd to have died from COVID-19.
We never know much about individual cases or victims, but we can derive from shifting data that this was a Black man in his 60s.
High percentages of the 304 victims districtwide been white, male and at least 70 years old.
We don't know exactly when the death might have occurred, because VDH awaits death certificates and other data before classifying the deaths.
Both the hospitalizations were in Franklin County, but the data have shown a mini surge in new cases in Henry County, where 16 were reported Saturday morning, 32 in the past 48 hours and 57 since last Sunday.
The batch of new cases pumped the 7-day average in the district back up to 17, its highest point in more than two weeks, and the 7-day rate per 100,000 population grew to 12.4.
Martinsville also had seven new cases, Franklin County had six, and Patrick County had two.
Expanding vaccination
All of this comes amid a series of positive factors in the district, including that vaccinations as of Thursday were expanding into VDH distribution Phase 1c.
This opens the vaccine to thousands in an expanded list of job fields without regard to age, largely because district officials said they believe they have reached the majority of candidates in Phases 1a and 1b.
Dr. Kerry Gateley, director of the West Piedmont Health District, said he doesn’t know “what to expect entirely” from how many people might be vaccinated under Phase 1c.
“We will still be working on 1b, of course, but focused more on 16-64 with predisposing conditions (while continuing to ensure that we are reaching 65+),” Gately said in an email provided by district spokesperson Nancy Bell. “1c just adds more categories of essential workers -- some of which, such as food service and housing/construction -- could involve substantial numbers of people.
West Piedmont Health District data as of March 26, 2021
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,365
|310
|120
|13437
|5486
|26.6%
|Martinsville
|1,551
|137
|72
|3594
|1543
|28.0%
|Patrick County
|1,278
|97
|41
|3696
|1611
|20.8%
|Franklin County
|3,821
|141
|71
|14254
|6648
|25.4%
|West Piedmont total
|11,015
|685
|304
|3.90%
|34981
|15288
|25.5%
|Danville
|4,172
|255
|122
|11,265
|5,079
|26.44%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,278
|214
|75
|8.30%
|15,683
|7,800
|24.73%
|Virginia
|613,974
|26,210
|10,178
|5.70%
|2,265,098
|1,222,047
|26.50%
Lower positivity
Also there continues to be many fewer positive tests. Data reported Friday show that 3.9% of tests in the health district were positive – that rate reached about 22% in January -- compared to 5.7% statewide.
Although 5% is seen as a threshold for when health department officials feel community spread is under control, Gateley said that’s not the only factor that matters.
“Epidemiologically, we'd never draw conclusions about how things are going from a single metric,” Gately said in a separate email. “It's a matter of reduced percent positivity (which is affected by how the tests are being used) plus case rates (running averages) plus hospital reports (ICU admissions, ventilators) and so on.”
Bell confirmed that the district is doing less testing because of vaccinations. Some 63,620 have been conducted since the pandemic began.
No outbreaks
VDH also reported no ongoing outbreaks at any facilities in the health district. The outbreak at King’s Grant Retirement Community in Henry County was moved to pending closure in the outbreak database VDH updated on Friday.
Two other large outbreaks also are pending closure, meaning if they continue for another few weeks with no new cases, they can be closed.
King’s Grant, which was posted by VDH on Jan. 13, had 35 cases and fewer than five deaths associated with the outbreak. A King’s Grant official had said two weeks ago that there was one lingering case involving an employee.
The number of deaths is not specific because VDH does not list the number until it reaches five in an effort to protect privacy.
But the outbreaks Mulberry Creek in Martinsville and Stanleytown Health & Rehab in Henry County were both large and deadly.
Mulberry Creek recorded 151 cases and 26 deaths since it went active on Jan. 8, and Stanleytown had 65 cases and seven deaths since Dec. 8.
These were the second outbreaks at each facility since the pandemic began, but all residents and employees now should be vaccinated under Phase 1a.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.