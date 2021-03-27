COVID-19 impact in the region reaches 11,000 cases

There now have been more than 11,000 residents of the West Piedmont Health District who have been infected with COVID-19.

That plateau was reached by 5 p.m. Friday, when 31 new cases were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, pushing to 11,015 the number who have contracted the disease in the past year.

VDH also reported another death in the district -- the first since Monday -- and two new hospitalizations.

If you want to put the number of cases in perspective, the total means about 8% of the collective population of Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Or that’s equal to all but about 1,000 residents of the city of Martinsville.

If those numbers aren’t stunning, they were compiled in just more than a year, meaning that in the past 53 weeks, there have been about 207 cases every week, or just less than the same 31 daily that was registered on Saturday morning.

This came as 25.5% of the residents now have had at least one shot of a vaccine, and about 11.1% (15,288) were fully vaccinated from the more than 50,000 doses distributed across the district.