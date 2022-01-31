COVID-19 is in decline in the region and officials expect the trend to continue

After four consecutive weeks of increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in the region, the new numbers are now in a decline, and officials say that trend should continue throughout the remainder of the winter and into the warmer months.

Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell, assigned to the New River Valley Public Health Task Force, said during a virtual Virginia Department of Health briefing on Monday that it appears the omicron variant has mostly played itself out in Virginia.

“We’re still here, but the number of Covid cases across the state are dropping, hospitalizations are dropping and we hope next week it will be a much sharper decline,” said Bissell. “We’re headed in the right direction, but we have to be prepared for another variant. We will see Covid again.”

In Henry County, the new numbers have been in a decline since Jan. 15 but are still more than four times the number of new cases before the last uptick began on Dec. 21.

The increase in Martinsville began on Dec. 26 and also peaked on Jan. 15, but the drop has been more dramatic with the number of new cases slightly more than double those just after Christmas.

Patrick and Franklin counties mirror Henry County in the dates where increases began and peaked.

At some point it will be determined whether the continued fight against Covid will require an annual booster shot, like the flu, Bissell said, but more and varied therapeutics and vaccines may make it unnecessary.

“Those who have had Covid do have some immunity, and if they have been vaccinated they have the best immunity,” said Bissell. “Our officials were concerned that the vaccine was being developed too quickly, then we found out that it wasn’t stopping the transmission of omicron, but omicron is not as severe [as other variants].”

The Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard showed three new deaths in the district due to COVID19 since Friday: one in Martinsville and one each in Henry and Patrick counties.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to COVID-19 with 217, followed by Franklin County with 140, Martinsville at 101 and Patrick County with 74.

Henry County has had 498 Covid-related hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 317, Martinsville at 190 and Patrick County with 140.

Since Friday, Henry County has had 225 new Covid cases, Franklin County had 152, and there were 51 in Patrick County and 33 in Martinsville, according to the VDH dashboard.

In total, Henry County has had 10,281 COVID-19 cases, followed by Franklin County with 9,793, Patrick County 3,179, and Martinsville with 2,927 total.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped from 123 to 107. Henry County is at 152, down from 179, Franklin County dropped from 131 to 105, Patrick County is slightly lower from 114 to 111, and Martinsville boasts the lowest average in the district at 85, down from 108.

In the state, 68% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 55%, Henry and Franklin counties are at 48%, and Patrick County 40%.

“We need to realize that there will be future variants, and we need to live with that, and we have found that the vaccination helps,” said Bissell. “We need to empower people to make their own decisions about it, because people have different levels of risk tolerance.”

While the entire state is classified at a high level of transmission of the virus, meaning that the percentage of COVID-19 tests that returned a positive is greater than 10, Henry County’s rate is 38%, Franklin County is 37%, Martinsville is 20% and Patrick County is 15%

Of the 6,734 outbreaks statewide, 67 are in the West Piedmont Health District.

Although there have been outbreaks in area schools, no school in Martinsville, Henry or Patrick counties have had to close due to the spread of the virus.

'Masks were not made for children'

“The curve for children has followed the community they are in,” said Bissell. “Mask mandates showed a lower incident of disease, but masking also depends on the quality of the mask and how it fits. Masks were not made for children.

“To be quite honest, if children are wearing them all day, they become less effective. There are a lot of things that go into it, and we need to pivot and ask if you feel the mask is right for your child and if you do, then get a good quality mask and a good fit.”

Bissell said children continue to be at an “extremely low risk” of developing life-threatening complications from Covid, and with vaccinations now available for ages 5 and up, “the risk continues to go down.”

Cases in “schools appear to have peaked and are coming down,” said Bissell. “Some schools have gone to optional masking, and we’re not seeing surges in those districts."

The Martinsville City School Board announced at its Jan. 24 meeting that they will continue with their current policy requiring the use of masks in schools, while Henry County Public Schools opted to make masking optional. Patrick County Public Schools say they will continue masking while affording some flexibility among students and their parents or guardians.

The West Piedmont Health District includes Martinsville, Henry, Franklin and Patrick counties. On Monday the VDH dashboard showed the district has had 26,180 total Covid cases, 1,145 hospitalizations and 532 COVID-19 deaths.

Statewide, there have been 1,545,636 cases, 47,708 hospitalizations and 16,217 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the U.S. there have been 74 million COVID-19 cases and 884,265 deaths. Worldwide there have been 375 million cases and 5.6 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

