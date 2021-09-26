COVID-19 peak may have passed, but 'drawn-out plateau' likely in parts of Southside

The solution? It lies in a little miracle vial that first came onto the scene late last year. The trick is trying to get more people to get the proper doses of protection. That amounts to more than half the population of the West Piedmont Health District.

Larson encouraged Danville's leaders to “plead with community and all of its leaders to encourage vaccinations.”

Larson admitted a very small percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 have been vaccinated. But the vaccines work as designed, and those patients never have to be sent to the ICU. Instead, they are treated and discharged.

Standing together

Larson’s plea comes two days before about a dozen health organizations encompassing Southside and Southwest Virginia jointly issued a statement in the face of increased demand and strained resources.

The upturn influx for hospitals is two-fold. First, people who put off care during the pandemic no longer can do so and are flooding the system. The delta variant dealt the second problem by sending a surge of residents — some in their 30s — to hospitals for care. Some, even the younger ones, don’t make it out alive.