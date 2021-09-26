COVID-19 peak may have passed, but 'drawn-out plateau' likely in parts of Southside

It's possible the current COVID-19 surge's peak has passed, but if history repeats itself, another harsh pandemic winter could send infection rates climbing to new historic levels -- even as the current surge continues to stress the medical community's ability to address it.
Across the state and locally, cases have stopped a stair-step increase of the recent months. While a downward movement is positive, it's not yet time to celebrate. What happens next will be heavily influenced by behavior, Friday's report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute reports.
"Current models suggest we may have reached a peak with a likely drawn-out plateau, but uncertainty and data lag also provide for the potential of a continuing rise in cases as information is processed," said Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. "Our local and regional numbers are continuing to grow in excess of our investigation capacity."
Simply put, even though official numbers may show a drop in infections, it's likely many more are going undocumented, a situation noted in a recent Virginia Health Department blog post.
And not all parts of the state are following the same path. For example, caseloads are still surging in Southwest Virginia where hospitals are strained over an influx of patients.
Some Southside health districts including Martinsville are experiencing a decline in cases. In areas like Halifax and Mecklenburg counties, the case rates are holding steady without an up-or-down movement.
Even amid a slight decline, nearly all parts of Virginia are still in a high-risk category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases and positivity rates remain far too high to nudge areas out of the top-tier warning level by the federal agency.
Projections
UVa has one scenario to factor a continued strong practice of mitigation — wearing face masks and socially distancing — that shows a 25% drop in rates over the next few months.
But another important part of prevention includes self-isolating when sick. As an example, health officials are learning some people were sick with signs of COVID-19, but still attended the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Blairs that drew crowds of about 33,000 a day, Andrews said.
These festival-goers "chose to stay due to mild signs," he told the Register & Bee on Friday.
Another scenario is modeled after what happened last year heading into the holidays with a tweak to add in enhanced transmissibility with the delta variant. That particular path projects Virginia could top 8,000 cases a day by January, easily topping the historic surge earlier this year.
"We can still influence the course of this pandemic," researchers said in Friday's report, acknowledging no one knows for certain what the fall and winter will hold.
Vaccines hold the power to significantly alter the course. One model shows if vaccinations reach about 85% of adults, caseloads could dramatically drop. If that were to happen, about 220,000 cases could be avoided.
That would require many more Southside residents rolling up their sleeves to receive doses of protection. In Danville, about 53% of those 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Only 47% of Pittsylvania County adults are at that level.
"Vaccines are very effective at reducing hospitalization and death rates," the report stated. "Moreover, though breakthrough cases are possible, and immunity wanes, vaccines are still effective at reducing transmission."
People who get a first dose of the vaccine this week could be fully protected by the time Thanksgiving rolls around.
Last year
Caseloads started climbing in October last year and reached a peak around January. UVa officials believe a combination of weather, travel and holiday gatherings converged to create the pandemic storm.
When accounting for the delta variant — a more potent strain of the novel coronavirus — "this path takes us to a far higher peak than we've ever seen," Uva researchers said.
Masking, social distancing and self-isolating when sick are the best ways to tame another surge, Friday's report said.
"In the short-term, this is the best way to relieve hospital congestion and protect our healthcare workers, frontline workers, and first responders," researchers wrote.
Hospital issues
Hospitals are focused on now and worried about the future. COVID-19 patients — mostly all unvaccinated — are taking spots that used to be occupied by people suffering heart attacks, strokes and cancer, and emergency rooms constantly flooded with sickness.
Sovah Health, which manages the hospitals in Martinsville and Danville, reported that it has lost 40 nurses in Danville since the start of the year, a trend playing out across the nation as professionals exit a field dominated by pain and suffering and threatens to extend into a second pandemic year.
Sovah Health Market President Alan Larson told the Danville City Council last week that the hospital's staff is stretching to meeting the growing needs.
“We’ve never had patients waiting in the emergency department on a ventilator before, which is currently a regular thing,” he said.
And even though COVID-19 patients are starting to decline, the “still significant” number of those with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus counted for 20% of the hospital’s census this past week.
The solution? It lies in a little miracle vial that first came onto the scene late last year. The trick is trying to get more people to get the proper doses of protection. That amounts to more than half the population of the West Piedmont Health District.
Larson encouraged Danville's leaders to “plead with community and all of its leaders to encourage vaccinations.”
Larson admitted a very small percentage of people hospitalized for COVID-19 have been vaccinated. But the vaccines work as designed, and those patients never have to be sent to the ICU. Instead, they are treated and discharged.
Standing together
Larson’s plea comes two days before about a dozen health organizations encompassing Southside and Southwest Virginia jointly issued a statement in the face of increased demand and strained resources.
The upturn influx for hospitals is two-fold. First, people who put off care during the pandemic no longer can do so and are flooding the system. The delta variant dealt the second problem by sending a surge of residents — some in their 30s — to hospitals for care. Some, even the younger ones, don’t make it out alive.
When a hospital gets to a point it can no longer accept patients, it goes on what’s known as diversion. Martinsville Fire and EMS recently said it was field-evaluating calls for help to make sure only the most critical situations are taken to the hospital.
“Diversion is a temporary, precautionary measure that hospitals take when their current volume of patients exceeds their emergency department’s ability to treat additional patients promptly,” the statement said. “When a hospital goes on diversion, area EMS teams will take incoming patients to the nearest emergency room that is not on diversion, giving the first emergency department time to decompress.”
When an illness isn’t life-threatening, a primary or urgent care facility should be the first place to visit. Anyone who wants a COVID-19 test should avoid going to the hospital. A list of pharmacy and other testing sites is available online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-testing-sites.
Another weapon
Sovah Health has deployed another weapon in the coronavirus fight: monoclonal antibody therapy.
This treatment is designed for people who only have a mild case of COVID-19 and don’t need to be admitted to the hospital.
It requires an order — basically a referral — from a primary care physician, Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer at Sovah Health, said.
“Patients must meet specific clinical criteria including a lab confirmed COVID-19 positive test, stable enough to not require hospitalization, be within 10 days of symptom onset, and has been exposed to a COVID-19 positive patient and meets the risk profile for benefiting from the therapy,” she said.
The treatment is administered via an IV line. Unlike some areas of the nation experiencing a shortage, Sovah Health has “adequate supply to meet the current need,” Gunn-Nolan said. The treatment is distributed on a weekly basis from a federal-state partnership.
Monoclonal antibody therapy isn’t used for those with severe illnesses. Instead, a plan is developed for each individual patient that includes Remdesivir, steroids and oxygen support.
“Viruses do not have formal treatments or cures,” Gunn-Nolan said. “Getting vaccinated is still our best defense to fighting the virus.”
To find a COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinefinder.org.
