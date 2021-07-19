COVID-19 spike: Another death and 19 new cases

Although this most recent death was recorded on Saturday, we don’t really

know when this death actually occurred, because VDH goes through a weeks-long process of evaluating records before adding to its database.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We know this to be the 83rd victim of COVID-19 in Franklin County and the 331st in the health district, the fourth this month (but the third in the past seven days). And it was one of five deaths statewide recorded on Friday.

We know very little about specific victims either, other than all data are tracked by a person's residence. We also can through changes in data deduce some basic demographic information.

For instance we know this victim to be a while male between the ages of 60 and 69. That’s the 44th death in the 60-69 age bracket, and about 75% of the victims have been white and about 54% male.

Henry County and Patrick County each added three new cases, and Martinsville had one. Henry County also had the other new hospitalization.

Nine of those cases were reported on Sunday, and the 7-day average of new cases in the district surged to 5 and to 3.6 per 100,000 residents. The 14-day average per 100K is 45.74.

All those are the highest they've been since June 10.