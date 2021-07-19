COVID-19 spike: Another death and 19 new cases

The West Piedmont Health District has taken its biggest hit from COVID-19 in more than six weeks.
In data released Monday morning by the Virginia Department of Health – its data dashboards as of Saturday no longer are updated on weekends – there was a new death, two new hospitalizations and 19 new cases reported in the health district.
All that data was accumulated by 5 p.m. Sunday, but daily breakdowns showed the death had been listed on Friday and that nine of the new cases had been recorded on Sunday.
Franklin County had the most devastating impact, with the death, a hospitalization and a dozen of the new cases found among residents of that county.
Eight of those cases were recorded on Sunday, when the district posted its biggest single-day increase since nine on June 4.
We don’t know if this spike has to do with the variants that are accounting for many of the hospitalizations and deaths nationwide. Virginia has seen steady increases, too.
The health district as of Friday had 56 cases, 14 hospitalizations and two deaths based on variants, but there also have been no reports from officials of the highly volatile delta variant being found in the district.
Questions about this sent to VDH on Monday had drawn no response by the close of business.
Although this most recent death was recorded on Saturday, we don’t really
know when this death actually occurred, because VDH goes through a weeks-long process of evaluating records before adding to its database.
We know this to be the 83rd victim of COVID-19 in Franklin County and the 331st in the health district, the fourth this month (but the third in the past seven days). And it was one of five deaths statewide recorded on Friday.
We know very little about specific victims either, other than all data are tracked by a person's residence. We also can through changes in data deduce some basic demographic information.
For instance we know this victim to be a while male between the ages of 60 and 69. That’s the 44th death in the 60-69 age bracket, and about 75% of the victims have been white and about 54% male.
Henry County and Patrick County each added three new cases, and Martinsville had one. Henry County also had the other new hospitalization.
Nine of those cases were reported on Sunday, and the 7-day average of new cases in the district surged to 5 and to 3.6 per 100,000 residents. The 14-day average per 100K is 45.74.
All those are the highest they've been since June 10.
One interesting data point is that positive tests in the health district, which skied to 7.7% last week, were down to 6% on Monday. That’s still twice the state’s level of 3% but only just above the 5% threshold the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites as having community spread under control.
The health district also continues to lag on state vaccination rates. VDH is showing 59% of the public has had at least one shot of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and 53.1% are fully vaccinated, with a second shot of those vaccines or one of Johnson & Johnson.
Among residents 18 and older, those rates are 70.9% and 64.2%, respectively.
But the West Piedmont Health District continues to have one-shot rates ranging from 34.7% in Patrick County to 48.9% in Martinsville. The range of fully vaccinated is 31.7% to 44.1%.
The best figures are among adults in Martinsville, where 63.4% have had a shot and 57.3% are fully vaccinated.
Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus evolved into a pandemic in March 2020, the WPHD has recorded 11,891 cases, 868 hospitalizations and those 331 deaths. The breakdown:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,693 cases, 378 hospitalizations, 124 deaths.
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,634 cases, 170 hospitalizations, 79 deaths.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,422 cases, 119 hospitalizations, 45 deaths.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,142 cases, 201 hospitalizations, 83 deaths.
Statewide VDH reports 685,485 cases, 11,483 deaths — up by six from Friday – and 30,977 hospitalizations.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.