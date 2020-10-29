COVID-19 takes father and son in Bassett family just days apart

Bill Shields served in the Army in Germany and was retired after a 45-year career with the High Point Sprinkler company. He and Donna had been married for 48 years. His obituary described him as a fun-loving man who loved to travel and lived life to its fullest.

Billy Shields was a 1994 graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School and attended Coastal Carolina University.

His obituary describes an artistic nature, stating he had been a display designer for Belk, and worked for Macy’s in Virginia Beach and Lynchburg.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In recent years he had been working with helping children learn, while he was finishing an undergraduate degree in psychology at Liberty University.

In 2013 Billy Shields began working as an instructional aide at Sanville with a primary focus on assisting students with disabilities, Sanville Principal Joshua Eanes wrote in an email.

“To try and explain what he means to us as a school would be impossible,” Eanes wrote.

“His dedication to see our students be successful is a testament to his overall love for helping children succeed. What we can say of Billy can be described as a person of fortitude, of high expectations, and selflessness above all. All of his colleagues would call him a friend,” Eanes wrote.