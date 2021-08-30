COVID-19's weekend impact in West Piedmont Health District; 2 more deaths and 177 new cases

Two more deaths, dozens of new cases and a handful of new hospitalizations: That was COVID-19’s weekend impact in the West Piedmont Health District.
There have been five deaths in the past seven days in the district, and on Monday morning the Virginia Department of Health added 177 new cases and four hospitalizations, creating one of the most volatile weekend reports since February.
Health officials cite both the presence of variants – although they aren’t certain the exact impact in this district – and unvaccinated residents as factors in a surge that added more than 8,000 new cases statewide this weekend.
VDH posted these data as of 5 p.m. Sunday, and the powerful growth across Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and the city of Martinsville is undeniable.
The deaths, a resident each in Henry and Franklin counties, could have occurred weeks or even months ago. VDH awaits full documentation and scrupulous checking before adding a death to its database, a process that can take weeks.
This makes six deaths this month and 339 since the pandemic began, although all data are tracked by residence, we only can deduce some basic information based on changes to the data.
We know that these latest casualties are one man and one woman. One is Black and one is white. One is between the ages of 70 and 79 and the other between 60 and 69.
Henry County now has lost 128 residents, and Franklin County has lost 84. And we know that 298 of those deaths districtwide have been people at least 60 years old, with most of theme white and slightly more of them male.
Although the virulent delta variant is getting a lot of focus across the country as reason for this recent deadly spike in cases, the impact of that variant in the West Piedmont Health District takes more time to ascertain.
“Since early July of this year, in our district, we have seen an increasing trend of new cases for which the delta variant has been identified,” Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, district epidemiologist, said in an email shared by spokesperson Nancy Bell. “It is important to note that not all cases are tested for variants as antigen, and PCR tests don't provide that information. Variants are identified by additional laboratory testing of specimens that are positive for COVID-19.”
She described the process for additional testing and said that “based on the information from these results, the increasing number of new cases and the fact that in the rest of the Nation, State, Southwest Virginia and WPHD the delta variant has continued to be identified, we can infer that this variant may be causing many of the current infections.
“In general we can say that both the Alpha (variant mostly identified in specimens tested in WPHD) and Delta variant are causing most infections in our district.”
She said scientists haven’t been able to determine if a recent spate of deaths were because of delta, because that requires more than two weeks to test.
But the effects are obvious. Statewide cases grew by 8,297 cases this weekend -- 3,536 on Friday alone -- and the 7-day average has reached a 3,113.
The spectacular bump in new cases in the district -- 77 of them we recorded on Saturday – have sent the 7-day average to 68, a rise of 62% since Aug. 19, and the rate per 100,000 residents is 49.1.
Franklin County reported 68 of those cases, and Henry County had 64. Patrick County added 26, and Martinsville had 19.
Henry County, is averaging 26 cases for the past 7 days and a resounding 50.2 per 100K. Patrick County is at 66.3 per 100K.
Each of those counties had a new hospitalization, and Franklin County had two.
All localities have vaccination rates that are much lower than state averages. Only slightly more than 4.4 in 10 residents of the district have had at least one shot of vaccine, and fewer than 4 in 10 are fully vaccinated. Statewide those rates are about 64% and 56.6%, respectively.
“Again this is a very general estimate but based on the number of new cases identified in the last two weeks we believe that approximately 85% of them are in unvaccinated persons,” Ortiz-Garcia said.
With hundreds of cases listed in schools and so many students and faculty under quarantine, the growth in cases among young people in the district continues to be steady.
The VDH reported on Monday 1,833 cases of district residents between the ages of birth and 19, with 1,417 of them in the 10-19 bracket.
That's an increase of 166 cases (about 10%) from1,677 on Aug. 23, with one more hospitalization, to 13. There have been no deaths.
Health officials say they are following through to encourage everyone 12 and older is vaccinated. All schools also have a requirements to wear masks while indoors.
“At the health department, we continue to encourage students (12 years and older), parents, teachers, and school staff to get vaccinated,” Beulah Aggerey, epidemiologist support, said in Bell’s email. “We provide updated information and resources on the vaccines available to encourage vaccine trust and confidence. We encourage parents of cases to seek appointments via vaccinefinder.org or by calling the Henry-Martinsville Health Department at 276-638-2311 and ask to speak to our bilingual Care Resources Coordinator, who will assist them with making and appointment.”
