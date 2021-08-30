COVID-19's weekend impact in West Piedmont Health District; 2 more deaths and 177 new cases

Henry County now has lost 128 residents, and Franklin County has lost 84. And we know that 298 of those deaths districtwide have been people at least 60 years old, with most of theme white and slightly more of them male.

Although the virulent delta variant is getting a lot of focus across the country as reason for this recent deadly spike in cases, the impact of that variant in the West Piedmont Health District takes more time to ascertain.

“Since early July of this year, in our district, we have seen an increasing trend of new cases for which the delta variant has been identified,” Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, district epidemiologist, said in an email shared by spokesperson Nancy Bell. “It is important to note that not all cases are tested for variants as antigen, and PCR tests don't provide that information. Variants are identified by additional laboratory testing of specimens that are positive for COVID-19.”

She described the process for additional testing and said that “based on the information from these results, the increasing number of new cases and the fact that in the rest of the Nation, State, Southwest Virginia and WPHD the delta variant has continued to be identified, we can infer that this variant may be causing many of the current infections.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}