Covid cases on decline; mask recommendations eased

As COVID cases are on the decline and the CDC has eased mask recommendations, a recall is underway for some illegal COVID test kits that U.S. consumers are unlikely to have encountered.

"These are not the free COVID test kits distributed by the government by mail," said Virginia Department of Health West Piedmont Health District spokesperson Nancy Bell. The tests under recall "were illegally imported into the U.S and not authorized, not cleared for approval by the USDA. It is unlikely that consumers in the U.S. even encounters these."

A notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA) warns that the Standard Q COVID-19 Ag Home Test Kit from SD Biosensor Inc. contains a chemical that could be fatal.

The notice states, “according to Poison Control the extraction vial in many of the kits includes a chemical that acts as a preservative agent and could be harmful if ingested.”

Sodium azide is a colorless, tasteless and odorless powder that has been used as a propellant in airbags and pest control agents. Poison Control officials say when swallowed, the chemical can cause low blood pressure, dizziness, headache and heart palpitations. In more severe cases, people can experience seizures and loss of consciousness, and death may occur, the notice stated.

The FDA has posted a recall for those COVID-19 Ag Home Test because there are reports that the test kits were illegally imported into the country and were not authorized or approved by the FDA, the notice says.

“The FDA recommends anyone with this test kit to throw it away and avoid any use of the test,” the notice states.

If you used the test, then the FDA recommends you retest with an FDA-authorized test.

Meanwhile, as the COVID-19 statistics across the board are sending signals that this spring and summer will bring a degree of normalcy that the nation hasn’t seen in two years, officials are encouraging people to assess their own personal tolerance to the risks of contracting COVID and proceed with their lives accordingly.

“We are seeing a pretty substantial decline, and there are no increase in cases,” said Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell during a virtual Virginia Department of Health (VDH) briefing on Monday. “Have your vaccination up to date and test if you’re having symptoms.”

Use of masks in question

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) eased mask recommendations on Friday. Rather than use case data alone as the basis for its masking recommendations, officials said, they will also weigh metrics such as hospital capacity and coronavirus admissions.

Under this new approach, many areas previously categorized as having high or substantial virus levels are being reclassified as having low to medium levels of COVID-19 disease.

West Piedmont District officials now say the CDC recommends mask-wearing indoors in public settings like schools only in communities with high levels of disease.

“Masks are not as effective as we thought,” said Bissell. “Mandates and cloth masks don’t help a lot, and how people are wearing them is important: They must be over the nose and mouth.”

Bissell said that over almost all of Virginia, including the West Piedmont Health District, the transmission rates are improving, and those who are getting sick and dying from COVID are mostly the unvaccinated.

“I expect within the next week and certainly within the next two weeks we should drop out of the high level category,” Bissell said. “The hospitals are in very good shape in the region and statewide, and with spring and summer weather we are not going to be so consumed with this.”

The VDH COVID-19 dashboard on Monday showed eight new deaths in the district due to COVID-19 over the weekend: four in Henry County, three in Franklin County and one in Patrick County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 241, followed by Franklin County with 180; Martinsville has had 110 COVID-related deaths and Patrick County, 86.

Henry County has had 519 hospitalizations due to COVID since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 339, Martinsville with 193 and Patrick County with 143.

Over the weekend, Henry County had 31 new COVID-19 cases, Patrick County had 14, Franklin County had 12 and Martinsville had one.

In total, Henry County has had 11,233 cases followed by Franklin County with 10,610, Patrick County 3,524 and Martinsville with 3,171.

The 7-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped from 23 to 18. Patrick County is down from 54 to 38, Henry County is down from 47 to 21, Franklin County dropped from 18 to 14 and Martinsville is at 10, down from 59.

In the state, 72% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 58%, Henry County is at 50%, Franklin County is at 49% and Patrick County is at 42%.

The district has had 28,538 total cases, 1,194 hospitalizations and 617 deaths.

Statewide, 235 people died of COVID-19 over the weekend. There have been 1,639,942 cases, 47,249 hospitalizations and 18,771 deaths.

In the U.S. there have been 78 million COVID-19 cases and 948,713 deaths. Worldwide there have been 435 million cases and 5.9 million deaths, as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Editor's Note: This article was updated from clarification from the Virginia Department of Health that consumers are unlikely to have encountered the recalled tests.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.