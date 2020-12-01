COVID-laden November ends with another death of Martinsville resident

A 25th resident of Martinsville has died of COVID-19 to culminate a month of significant spread of the virus across the West Piedmont Health District.

The death was part of the report delivered Tuesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health, but it's unclear when it might have occurred. VDH reports deaths only after verifying their causes via death certificates, a process that can take weeks.

VDH includes little demographic information, and it tracks all data through a person's residence. But this victim, a white woman in her 60s, is the 111th person in the district to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

All but two of those victims were older than 40, and 86 were older than 70. They are almost evenly split between women (55) and men (54), with two not classified. Some 80 of the victims have been white, and 24 were Black.

There were 21 new deaths reported in November, an increase of about 22%, with 11 of them in Franklin County and nine in Henry County. Patrick County had one death, and Martinsville actually had net zero because an earlier reported death was subtracted by statisticians.

But the growth of new cases in the district has been astounding, leaping by 50%, with even greater growth in Franklin County.