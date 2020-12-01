COVID-laden November ends with another death of Martinsville resident

A 25th resident of Martinsville has died of COVID-19 to culminate a month of significant spread of the virus across the West Piedmont Health District.
The death was part of the report delivered Tuesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health, but it's unclear when it might have occurred. VDH reports deaths only after verifying their causes via death certificates, a process that can take weeks.
VDH includes little demographic information, and it tracks all data through a person's residence. But this victim, a white woman in her 60s, is the 111th person in the district to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
All but two of those victims were older than 40, and 86 were older than 70. They are almost evenly split between women (55) and men (54), with two not classified. Some 80 of the victims have been white, and 24 were Black.
There were 21 new deaths reported in November, an increase of about 22%, with 11 of them in Franklin County and nine in Henry County. Patrick County had one death, and Martinsville actually had net zero because an earlier reported death was subtracted by statisticians.
But the growth of new cases in the district has been astounding, leaping by 50%, with even greater growth in Franklin County.
Once by far the lowest in the district in every statistical category, Franklin County saw its cases surge from 945 on Nov. 1 to 1,642 – a leap of 74% and nearly 23 per day. Three times during the month Franklin County set records for its highest number of cases.
But growth was significant elsewhere, too: Martinsville’s cases grew by 44.5%, Patrick County’s by 39.5% and Henry County’s by 38.4%.
Henry County had the second greatest number of cases though – 536, or nearly 18 per day – and now has approaching 2,000 since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
West Piedmont Health District ends November with 4,763 cases and 366 hospitalizations, along with the 11 deaths.
But ironically the final two days of the month were relatively quiet in case growth after nearly 500 cases having been reported in the prior seven days. There were 69 cases and two hospitalizations reported by VDH on Monday and Tuesday.
Henry County recorded 30 of those cases and both hospitalizations. Martinsville had 13, Franklin County -- calming a bit in its months-long surge -- had 21, and Patrick County reported five.
Health officials have cited individuals and smaller gatherings without masks and social distancing as being the big catalysts for the increase in cases. They earlier mentioned parties at Halloween as being a contributing factor.
And the spike in cases during the month led Sovah Health to issue a rare and stern admonishment of the public to follow guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to show judgment about gatherings during the holiday season. Franklin County government issued several similar reminders to its citizens after record numbers of cases began to emerge.
Sovah also reported last Wednesday that there were 20 patients at its hospital in Martinsville who were being treated for symptoms related to COVID-19, and in Danville there are 25. The combined total is up from the 35 from the prior two weeks.
Long-term care facilities, which have had big spikes in cases and deaths in so many locales, aren’t really recent factors in West Piedmont, but there are two outbreaks in progress.
Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart has 22 active cases, and Franklin Healthcare Center, a nursing home in Franklin County, has eight. No recent deaths have been connected to either facility.
There also has been a big commitment to free, drive-thru testing events in all localities in the district, and there now have been 35,497 testing events districtwide, with a positivity rate of 15%, which is nearly double the statewide average (8%).
The latest totals across the district:
- Henry County: 1,933 cases, 170 hospitalizations, 41 deaths.
- Martinsville: 718, 77, 25.
- Patrick County: 470, 64, 28.
- Franklin County: 1,642, 55, 17.
On Tuesday VDH reported there have been 240,063 cases and 4,093 deaths statewide -- up by 31 since Monday. Some 14,725 people have been hospitalized.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
