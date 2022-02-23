Covid rates are higher than average, but still in decline

While the number of COVID-19 cases is firmly in decline in Virginia, the West Piedmont Health District continues to suffer a higher than average number of cases and deaths.

Statewide, there were 108 deaths due to Covid reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Wednesday, and five of them occurred in the district that includes Henry, Patrick, and Franklin counties and the City of Martinsville.

Despite the persistent presence of the virus, health officials are still optimistic about the trend.

"As we're seeing, the number of cases in the state and even in the country is dropping quickly," said Health Director Dr. Noelle Bissell during a virtual VDH briefing on Tuesday. "In addition to the number of cases, the hospitalizations and deaths are starting to drop as well. Everything is headed in the right direction."

The numbers have been in decline in the West Piedmont District since Jan. 15, and Bissell said it had begun having an encouraging effect on a health system under the stress of a pandemic.

But despite the state average of Covid tests returning a positive rate of 9%, in the past seven days Martinsville's rate has swelled to 50% with Franklin County at 17%, Henry County at 14% and Patrick County at 11%.

Bissell said along with the decline in numbers, the use of masks should be up to the individual and not mandated. "Covid is not going to go away. It is very serious, but for those vaccinated and boosted the risk of hospitalization and death is very low," Bissel said.

On Wednesday, the VDH COVID-19 dashboard reported two new deaths in Patrick County, one in Martinsville, one in Henry County and one in Franklin County.

Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths due to Covid with 235, followed by Franklin County with 174, Martinsville is at 109 and Patrick County has had 85 Covid-related deaths.

Henry County has had 512 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 334, Martinsville with 190 and Patrick County with 142.

There were 16 new cases of Covid in Franklin County reported by the VDH on Wednesday, 15 in Henry County, seven in Patrick County and one in Martinsville.

In total, Henry County has had 11,176 cases of COVID-19, followed by Franklin County with 10,576, Patrick County with 3,490 and Martinsville with 3,164.

Bissell said other variants of the virus are to be expected, but with more people becoming vaccinated and the number of people recovered after contracting COVID-19 presenting a natural immunity, the trend of decline will continue.

"If you've been infected then you're less likely to get it again," said Bissell. "We don't expect the next variant to cause a significant change, and there will be other variants in time, so we will kind of have to be prepared."

The seven-day average number of new daily cases reported per 100,000 population statewide has dropped slightly from 28 to 26. Martinsville is down from 105 to 82, Henry and Patrick counties are both at 65, down from 78 and 71 respectively and Franklin County is at 43, down from 50.

In the state, 71% of the population is fully vaccinated. Martinsville is at 58%, Henry County at 50%, Franklin County is at 49% and Patrick County is at 42% vaccinated.

Of the 6,878 outbreaks statewide, 70 have occurred in the West Piedmont Health District and although the incidence of new cases in schools continues to be high, Bissell said, face coverings should no longer be required.

"Masking should be optional in schools," said Bissell. "I cover 21 school districts, and they are all coming down. School districts still have a lot of students continuing to wear masks, but it should be a personal choice with no bullying or blaming."

Bissell said early on there was a benefit to wearing masks in schools, but that has changed.

"By December any kind of benefit had been erased," Bissell said. "There is no difference between schools that had mask mandates and those that didn't."

As of Wednesday the VDH reported the district has had 28,406 cases, 1,178 hospitalizations and 603 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Statewide there have been 1,632,675 cases, 47,199 hospitalizations and 18,230 deaths.

In the U.S. there have been 78 million COVID-19 cases and 939,216 deaths.

Worldwide there have been 428 million cases and 5.9 million deaths due to Covid as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

