COVID testing is available, but you have to look

Although the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says low or no-cost COVID-19 tests are available to everyone in the U.S., including the uninsured, many people are still unclear where to go if they find themselves needing to get tested, or are having difficulty getting an appointment.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the entire state as having a high level of community transmission. The reported percent of positivity among those tested from Jan. 1-7 in Patrick County was 28%, Henry County 32%, Pittsylvania County 38% and Franklin County 45%.

According to the CDC, you should consider getting tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or after a known or suspected exposure to COVID-19. The HHS suggests you check with the local public health department for the nearest health center providing COVID-19 testing services.

West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) Public Information Officer Nancy Bell on Monday announced a series of community testing events providing free Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19. Bell said the schedule was in response to public demand.

"The PCR test is a diagnostic test recommended for persons who have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 or are asymptomatic with a history of exposure to a COVID-19 case," said WPHD Director Dr. Kerry Gateley in a press release. "Persons with pre-existing health conditions who have signs and symptoms of COVID-19 should seek testing immediately. Also any person who is asymptomatic, regardless of its vaccination status, and has a history of exposure to COVID-19 can seek testing."

The events are slated to be held at the Martinsville National Guard Armory parking lot at 315 Commonwealth Blvd., on Jan. 19 and 26, and on Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23. The tests will be administered from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and are free of charge, but will be limited to the first 100 people, the release said.

The HHS has also partnered with pharmacies and retail companies to accelerate the testing. Participating companies like CVS Health and Walgreens coordinate with state and local governments to provide the testing.

A look at the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website for local testing options on Tuesday showed "many appointments available" with the rapid-result test at the Walgreens at 103 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville, the Walgreens at 140 South Main Street in Stuart. Results with this test are available within hours.

Appointments were available this week at the CVS at 2725 Greensboro Road in Martinsville for the Molecular lab test which is considered to be more accurate, but takes one to three days to receive the results.

The Martinsville Branch is listed with the VDH as providing the rapid at-home antigen test, but staff said as of Monday they were out and didn't know when a new supply might be made available.

PATHS Community Medical Center at 287 Commonwealth Blvd. W. in Martinsville and Ridgeway Family Medicine at 4944 Greensboro Rd. in Ridgeway were also listed with the VDH as providing free testing for COVID-19, but the PATHS website provide no information about testing and the link on the VDH website to Ridgeway Family Medicine went to an unrelated Harvest Foundation webpage.

The VDH says their website is intended only to provide information about the location of testing sites and "cannot confirm that these sites have appointments available," nor does it endorse any of the sites.

The VDH also notes there may be additional sites that offer COVID-19 testing that are not included in their list, and some that are listed may no longer be performing the testing.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.