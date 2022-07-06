COVID vaccine for children and monkeypox

Vaccines for children ages 6 months to under 5 years old (for Pfizer) and to under 6 years old (for Moderna) are now approved and available for distribution, according to the West Piedmont Health District (WPHD) Perspectives Newsletter.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) confirmed this in a release on June 18, but recommends that parents and guardians talk to their pediatricians or healthcare providers before vaccinating their youngest children.

From the VDH website, the organization recommends that infants and toddlers from 6 months to 4 years old receive the 3-shot vaccination series. The series begins with two shots given two weeks apart, and a third shot at least two months later. The dosages of the shots are one-tenth of the shots given to adults. Children of that age group are not recommended to get a booster at this time. The flow chart for other age groups is available at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/covid-19-vaccine-information/.

An article featured in the WPHD newsletter that was published by the New York Times on June 17 discusses the challenges of a vaccination for children under 5 years old. “There is . . . a lot of hesitancy among parents about the shots. Only one in five parents of children under 5 plan to vaccinate a child right away, a recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation found,” the article states.

The discussion continues to say that the same hesitancy that was present with the adult COVID-19 vaccination when it was first developed is occurring again with the new vaccine for children. “Many people want to wait and see how the vaccines work in others before they get the shots for themselves or their loved ones,” the article states. “Some parents’ deep concern about COVID may have dissipated as the virus’s impact in broader American life has diminished.”

As of June 25, the VDH reported, the omicron variant accounted for 100% of all circulating variants nationally, according to the July 5 newsletter.

BA.2 is a subvariant of omicron that accounts for 5.6% of variants that are circulating; BA.2.12 and its subvariants made up 53.3% of cases; BA2.12.1 made up 42% of circulating variants; BA.4 makes up 15.7% and BA.5 makes up 36.6% of variants circulating nationally.

The newsletter also references a Washington Post article from June 29 that lists some information about COVID rebound. This occurs after a positive COVID test and also having the symptoms go away. Individuals who experience this will also sometimes test negative and then have a virus rebound and test positive once again.

The article says that though this is a rare occurrence, researchers are still trying to understand why it happens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this rebound tends to occur 2 to 8 days after initial recovery and has been known to occur after someone takes the antiviral pill Paxlovid.

The CDC says that if someone begins to test positive again after their initial negative test, they are infectious again.

Over the past 13 weeks Martinsville has reported 199 cases of COVID and 2 deaths, Henry County has seen 1,126 cases and 5 deaths, Patrick County has seen 231 cases and 0 deaths and Franklin County has seen 874 cases and 4 deaths.

Monkeypox

The newsletter also states that multiple countries, including the United States, are experiencing outbreaks of monkeypox. As of July 5, there were 16 cases identified in Virginia, though they were mostly in Northern Virginia, according to the VDH website.

Monkeypox is a rash illness that is in the same group of viruses as smallpox, according to the VDH, and is mostly seen in central and West African countries. The first confirmed case in this outbreak was on May 18.

A person can be infected with monkeypox when he comes into contact with the virus from an infected person, animal or contaminated materials, according to the VDH.

The VDH website list symptoms of monkeypox as: fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, swollen lymph nodes and rashes on face and other parts of body. The illness typically lasts 2 to 4 weeks.