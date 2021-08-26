Crash claims life of Bassett woman

STAFF REPORT
A Bassett woman died Tuesday afternoon as the result of a single-vehicle crash in Henry County.
Rhonda K. Phillips, 62, of Bassett was dead at the scene of the wreck at Fairystone Park Highway and Stone Drive in Bassett at 2:15 p.m., a release from Virginia State Police said.
Phillips was driving a 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass west on Fairystone Park Highway when the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and then overturned, the release stated.
Phillips was not wearing a seat belt, and police continue to investigate to crash, the release said.
No other information was made available.
